The Walmart Memorial Day sales event is live: see the best deals happening now

Shopping at Costco can be likened to a trip to Disney World. Hear us out. The bulk grocery store is always bustling with people, though instead of searching for princesses and getting on rides, they're hoping to get their hands on a few super-sized containers of their favorite snacks, or maybe it's the chain's best selling item — toilet paper — that they're looking for. The agonizingly long check out lines at the big-box store are also comparable to those at the destination theme park, and let's not forget Costco's beloved food court that's home to a delicious slice of pizza, as well as its signature hot dog-and-drink combo that might be even more craveable than the fan-favorite Dole Whip from the happiest place on earth.