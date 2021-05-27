Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Walmart Memorial Day sales event is live: see the best deals happening now

By Mackenzie Frazier
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Walmart Memorial Day sales event is live with fantastic deals on everything from appliances, furniture, and mattresses to TVs, laptops, kitchen devices, and more. To help you sort through the maze of offers, we're rounding up the best bargains below from the 2021 Walmart Memorial Day sale. Some highlighted...

www.techradar.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburgers#Appliance#K Tv#Best Buy Home Depot#Instant Pots#Allswell#Grills#Walmart Sony#Walmart Save#Ionvac#Google#Lenovo Chromebook C340#Apple Watch Series#Apple Watch 3#Apple Smartwatch#K Uhd Roku#K Qled Tv#Quantum Dot#Alexa#Expert Pioneer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Intel
News Break
TCL
News Break
Apple
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

Macy's is having a huge summer sale on patio furniture, home goods and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Memorial Day 2021 is less than a week and a half away, and that means summer's not far behind. To get you prepped for the season ahead, Macy’s is having a major summer sale with discounts on everything from home goods to cooking essentials.
Electronicsgoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals of 2021

Let's face it: After spending almost a year inside — and tidying up our homes a lot more than we ever thought we would — it might be time to replace our go-to cleaning appliances. Buying a brand-new vacuum may seem like a big investment but, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it's possible to get a great bang for your buck.
RetailBusiness Insider

All the best early Memorial Day sales we found, including deals from The Container Store, Overstock, and Target

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Memorial Day weekend is a great time to grill, hit the beach, and, of course, shop. When you're not celebrating the unofficial start of summer, make sure to check out the big sales all over the internet. We've rounded ones that are worth shopping this year and will update this article as new Memorial Day sales are released.
ShoppingPopSugar

245 Top Deals From the Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on the Internet

Get ready — major sites are having ridiculously good Memorial Day weekend sales. Retailers like Nordstrom, Target, Wayfair, Amazon, Madewell, and plenty more are offering insane discounts through May 31. Whether you need kitchen appliances or a cute new outfit, there's bound to be deals you find hard to refuse.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

The Home Depot, Best Buy and more stores having awesome Memorial Day appliance sales now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you're building a new home, renovating the one you've got or just making some minor upgrades, getting a new appliance can make a world of difference. Washers and dryers, microwaves and refrigerators can be the final pieces to your household puzzle—but they certainly don't come cheap. Thanks to a slew of Memorial Day appliance sales, however, you can currently get all of the above—and more—at a seriously steep discount.
ShoppingNBC News

Deals of the day: Best deals now from Apple, Anker and Cubii

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. From monthly deals to...
Posted by
NJ.com

Memorial Day sales 2021: Outdoor furniture deals online right now

Memorial Day 2021 often marks the unofficial start to summer, which means spending more time outdoors is on the horizon. It is one of the more popular federal holidays when it comes to online shopping sales, with deals on everything ranging from mattresses to tech. And right now, there are retailers offering big savings on outdoor furniture.
Shoppingbestproducts.com

The 30 Best Sales on Amazon You Don’t Want to Miss

You know those items that have been on your wishlist for a while? This is your sign it's time to buy them, especially if they're on this list. Because, let's be honest ... after a winter cooped up by the cold and a pandemic, we all deserve a little treat in the form of online shopping (if you know, you know).
Shoppinggoodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Is on Its Way — Here Are Some Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day has proven again and again to be the best time to finally scoop up items that have been sitting in your cart. In the past, some of the more popular deals include 44% off Crest Whitestrips products, up to 54% off on select Shark vacuums and $50 off Apple Airpods — and every year, the deals seem to get better and better. Here's what we know about the 2021 event so far:
ShoppingPosted by
Red Tricycle

Prime Day Is Coming & You Can Already Start Shopping Deals

Are you ready for Amazon’s epic Prime Day? This year, the two-day mega sale will be held on Jun. 21 and 22, and is promising stellar deals and the best savings of the year. Open to Prime members, Prime Day will have over 2 million deals in electronics, baby, home, beauty, fashion and more. It’s also the perfect time to support small and medium businesses in addition to woman-owned, Black-owned and family-owned businesses.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

53 Extended Memorial Day Sales You Can Still Shop Today

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best extended Memorial Day sales to shop this year, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Electronicspurewow.com

Apple Watches Are Up to $100 Off on Amazon Right Now (& This Rarely Happens)

If you’ve been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 6 but have yet to bite the bullet, now’s your chance. Amazon is offering an extremely rare discount on the widely popular accessory, which now has an Always-On Retina display to make it easier to use outdoors. The remodeled watch is 20 percent faster than previous versions, featuring an all-new sensor that can track your heart rate and measure blood oxygen.
Public HealthPosted by
Awesome 98

Walmart Will Again Close US Stores for Thanksgiving

As a “thank you” to its employees for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart will close all of its U.S. locations for Thanksgiving this year. The big box retailer has been going the extra mile for its employees since the pandemic began. In addition to closing for Thanksgiving 2020, Walmart gave four bonuses to employees last year.
LifestyleGamespot

A Big Amazon Sale On Standing Desks Is Happening Today

After the past year of being stuck inside and working from home, there's no question that many of us have spent more time sitting than we usually do, and the negative health effects of sitting too much are well documented. For those of us still working remotely for the foreseeable future, a standing desk is an easy way to upgrade your setup with a way to keep working while taking standing breaks every so often. The best standing desks can get expensive, but right now Amazon's having a sale on standing desks from FlexiSpot, a brand I've been testing out for the past several months with my own setup. From standing desk converters to full-on electric-powered standing desks, you can find steep discounts on FlexiSpot products at Amazon as part of the retailer's deal of the day. With 11 total products on sale, these are limited-time deals that'll disappear after tonight.
RetailPosted by
BobVila

Walmart Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: What to Expect During Walmart’s Rival Prime Day Deals Bonanza

All major retailers know that the popularity of Amazon’s Prime Day shopping holiday will draw scores of shoppers to the Amazon website to hunt for bargains. Tired of seeing their regular business go elsewhere, Walmart began offering a competing sale (with competitive—or better—discounts) several years ago. This year promises to be no exception. While the dates are still uncertain because Amazon has not confirmed the dates of their sale, the event is likely to take place close to the typical July dates, and the discounts are starting to appear already.