Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Who is Kyo Ra in The Sandman? Actress joins cast of Netflix series

By Eve Edwards
thefocus.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Netflix announces 12 new cast members for the upcoming series The Sandman, we explore who Kyo Ra will star as. On 26 May 2021, more A-List actors were confirmed as cast members of Netflix’s The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show.

www.thefocus.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Valdes
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Niamh Walsh
Person
Jenna Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Film Star#Cast Members#Film News#Dream#Vol#Doj Civil Rights#House#Comic Book#James Young#Tv#Celebrity News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt & More Join ‘Sandman’ Cast As A John Constantine Link Is Revealed

The highly-anticipated Netflix TV series, “Sandman,” is currently in production. And thus, we are finally learning more about the cast that will help bring Neil Gaiman’s critically-acclaimed comic book series to life on the streaming platform. Sure, we already had one batch of actors announced months ago, but this is a huge ensemble, and there were still massive roles that needed to be cast.
TV & VideosHollywood Life

Jenna Ortega: 5 Things About The Actress Cast As Wednesday Addams In Upcoming Netflix Series

Jenna Ortega has just been cast as the next Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix series ‘Wednesday.’ Learn more about the teen who will lead the show!. Get ready to snap your fingers, because there’s a new Wednesday Addams haunting Netflix! Jenna Ortega was announced as the next Wednesday Addams for the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. The series is a standalone show about the iconic character from The Addams Family, helmed by filmmaker Tim Burton. Over the years, Wednesday has been portrayed by actresses like Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Addams Family Values), Lisa Loring (the 1960’s series The Addams Family), and Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family musical). So who is this young star who’s about to skyrocket to fame? Learn more about Jenna Ortega with the five facts below!
TV SeriesIGN

Netflix's The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine and More DC Characters

The cast of Netflix's live-action The Sandman series has just grown significantly. Today the streamer revealed a number of new actors joining the ranks of this DC Comics adaptation, including Cruella's Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine and comedian Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
TV & Videosledburyreporter.co.uk

Jenna Coleman joins cast of The Sandman adaptation

Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry and Joely Richardson are among the stars to join the cast of Neil Gaiman’s new series The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Thewlis and Patton Oswalt will also join the Netflix series based on Gaiman’s DC comic book series of the same name. The series is described...
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

DC Comics Announces Pronoun Filled Cast Of Netflix’s The Sandman, Features Rumored Female Ancestor Of John Constantine And Race Swapped Death

DC Comics officially revealed a pronoun filled cast list for Netflix’s upcoming The Sandman series that features what appears to be a female ancestor of John Constantine and a race-swapped Death. The cast list features Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. The announcement comes shortly after a rumor...
TV SeriesVulture

Netflix Posts Its Sandman Casting Announcement to the Drama-Club Door

Rejoice, ye nerds! Today, Neil Gaiman released a new piece of writing. It’s not a book or a script. It’s a blog post, for Netflix, announcing some casting news for the streamer’s upcoming adaptation of his beloved Sandman comic series. We already learned in January that Gwendoline Christie has been cast as Lucifer and Tom Sturridge will play Dream, lord of the dreaming. But, as Gaiman writes, “there are more parts to be announced. And I thought it would be fun to tell you about some of them, and the thinking behind them.” Notably, both Gaiman’s blog post and the casting graphics posted to Twitter include the pronouns of all actors involved. Considering the rise in transphobia in Gaiman’s native U.K. as well as the U.S., this small inclusion is powerful. Gaiman’s descriptions of the cast and characters include:
TV SeriesThe Beat

More Sandman casting announced including three of the Endless

After all these years of dream casting of Dream and the rest of the Sandman cast, it’s finally happening. Netflix’s upcoming Sandman series announced a bunch of new cast members, including fan favorites like Death and Rose Hall, via a blog post by series creator Neil Gaiman. Every afternoon I...
TV Series/Film

‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Expands With 12 More Actors, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Netflix’s The Sandman has found its Death, along with a dozen new cast members playing popular characters in the streamer’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s acclaimed comic book series about the adventures of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the Dream King. But Dream has its siblings, fellow “Endless” who are personifications of abstract concepts like Desire and Despair. The most popular of Dream’s siblings — and the most beloved character of the entire series — is Death, portrayed in Gaiman’s comics as a kindly Goth girl. And taking on this fan-favorite role is The Good Place‘s Kirby Howell-Baptiste.
TV Seriesthevulcanreporter.com

‘Sandman’: Jenna Coleman Set To Play Constantine in Netflix Series

Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman will be playing Constantine in the upcoming Netflix Sandman series. In the comics, Constantine is a man who is encircled by a wreath of cigarette smoke, sorcery, and shame. John Constantine wields the dark arts to save his soul, as well as the earth itself. We have previously seen the character in his own solo film from 2005, with Keanu Reeves playing the titular Constantine. A Constantine tv show also aired on NBC for one season, with Matt Ryan in the lead role.
TV SeriesIGN

Netflix's The Sandman Explained: What Is the DC Comics Adaptation?

Between the long-running Arrowverse on The CW and HBO Max's growing library of superhero shows, you might think there's no room left for new series based on DC's massive comic book library. You'd be wrong. Netflix is now tackling one of the most critically acclaimed DC titles of all time through its adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE SANDMAN Casts Death, Desire, Despair, and Many More

In January, Netflix whet the appetites of Sandman fans with some exciting casting announcements for its developing Neil Gaiman adaptation. We got our Dream/Morpheus/Oneiros in Tom Sturridge; our Lucifer in Gwendoline Christie; our Roderick Burgess in Charles Dance. Yes, things got more exciting by the name. And now, we have a whole new batch of Sandman characters accounted for. Netflix has revealed the stars who’ll bring Death, Desire, Despair, and many more, to life!
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Trailer, images and voice cast for Netflix anime series Trese revealed

Netflix has released a trailer and images for Trese, the upcoming anime series based upon Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo’s graphic novel of the same name; check them out here…. Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”