San Jose, CA

SEE IT: San Jose mass shooter spotted calmly packing gear just before mass shooting killing father-of-two, 36, and grandpa, 63 and more [VIDEO]

By Ellen Killoran
CrimeOnline
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azxto_0aDSTIhJ00

An additional victim of the San Jose mass shooting Wednesday has died — bringing the total death toll to ten, including the gunman — as video has surfaced showing the suspect loading up his truck just before the massacre.

As CrimeOnline previously reported, the gunman, identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, opened fire at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light railyard early Wednesday morning, shooting at least nine people before turning the gun on himself.

The victims have been identified as Adrian Balleza, 29; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36–who reportedly leaves behind two children; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Alex Ward Fritch, 49; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63, a grandfather.

As the New York Post reports, a neighbor’s security camera captured Cassidy loading up his vehicle at his home in San Jose’s Ramblewood neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, less than an hour before the suspect open fire at his workplace. According to CNN, Cassidy used “multiple guns” in the shooting, and investigators say he took his own life when police arrived. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies responded very quickly to multiple 911 calls, as the sheriff’s office is right next to the VTA station.

“I know for sure that when the suspect knew the law enforcement was there, he took his own life; our deputies were right there at that time,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters, according to CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxt6Y_0aDSTIhJ00
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Inset: Samuel Cassidy/Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority

CNN also reports that Cassidy was acquainted with his victims. And a witness account suggests the gunman may have selected who would be shot and who would be spared.

“He … was targeting certain people. He walked by other people,” Kirk Bertolet, a worker at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in San Jose, told CNN affiliate KGO . “He let other people live as he gunned down other people.”

Authorities are still working to determine a motive.

CrimeOnline will provide further updates when more information is available.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

