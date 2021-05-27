Where to watch Succession: Stream every season online
Succession is an Emmy-award-winning dark comedic drama centering on the mega-wealthy Roy family. They own a giant media empire, but their dysfunctional family struggles threaten to tear the company apart. Vying for control of the company’s future are patriarch Logan Roy, whose health may be in decline, and his children: recovering addict Kendall, political strategist Siobhan, and immature youngest son Roman. Find out where to catch up and watch Succession online so far right here.www.techradar.com