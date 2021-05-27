Where to watch Succession: Stream every season online

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Since first hitting the airwaves in January 2017, Riverdale has consistently been one of the most popular shows, not only on The CW, but on television in general. Based on the long-running Archie comics, the teen drama series is one of the most readily available shows to watch right now, which is good news considering the show’s Season 5 summer premiere will be here before you know it. But before we pick back up with Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, and the rest of the Riverdale cast, now is the best time to go back and see where it all started.