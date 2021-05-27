Cancel
Where to watch Succession: Stream every season online

By Sarah Rogers
TechRadar
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccession is an Emmy-award-winning dark comedic drama centering on the mega-wealthy Roy family. They own a giant media empire, but their dysfunctional family struggles threaten to tear the company apart. Vying for control of the company’s future are patriarch Logan Roy, whose health may be in decline, and his children: recovering addict Kendall, political strategist Siobhan, and immature youngest son Roman. Find out where to catch up and watch Succession online so far right here.

