Prince William County, VA

Man, 22, dies in crash in Prince William County

By Dana Hedgpeth
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died in a crash Wednesday evening in Prince William County. Local police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near Bristow and Keyser roads in Nokesville. Officials said Nathan Patrick Reed, 22, of Manassas, was driving a Subaru north on Bristow Road when it crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan head-on.

www.washingtonpost.com
