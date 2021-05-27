Yearbooks recalled over student citing Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. - A high school is recalling copies of its yearbook because a graduating senior listed Adolf Hitler’s autobiography as his favorite book. The Times Union reports Cambridge Junior-Senior High School stopped distributing the yearbook on Wednesday when it came to their attention that a student had cited “Mein Kampf” as his favorite book. The newspaper is not naming the student. The book published in 1925 outlines the tenets of Nazism.www.wcax.com