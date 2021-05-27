Yearbooks recalled over student citing Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

CAMBRIDGE — Two rallies in Cambridge on Saturday had diverging ways of relating to Native Americans, while also suggesting the two groups might have some common ground. From 10 a.m. to noon, Cambridge 4 Social Justice sponsored a fundraising event for Missing and Murdered Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people at the Hubbard Hall campus. Event organizer Sarah Diane Nolan said 48 people registered to walk, run or ride bicycles over courses of varying lengths for Native Women Running, the fundraising arm of MMIWG2S.