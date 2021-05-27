Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, NY

Yearbooks recalled over student citing Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

By Associated Press
WCAX
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, N.Y. - A high school is recalling copies of its yearbook because a graduating senior listed Adolf Hitler’s autobiography as his favorite book. The Times Union reports Cambridge Junior-Senior High School stopped distributing the yearbook on Wednesday when it came to their attention that a student had cited “Mein Kampf” as his favorite book. The newspaper is not naming the student. The book published in 1925 outlines the tenets of Nazism.

www.wcax.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, NY
Cambridge, NY
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yearbooks#Nazism#The Times Union#The Associated Press#Book#Copies#Copyright#N Y#Legal Counsel#Discipline#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Cambridge, NYPost-Star

Cambridge rallies diverge on Native American issues

CAMBRIDGE — Two rallies in Cambridge on Saturday had diverging ways of relating to Native Americans, while also suggesting the two groups might have some common ground. From 10 a.m. to noon, Cambridge 4 Social Justice sponsored a fundraising event for Missing and Murdered Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people at the Hubbard Hall campus. Event organizer Sarah Diane Nolan said 48 people registered to walk, run or ride bicycles over courses of varying lengths for Native Women Running, the fundraising arm of MMIWG2S.