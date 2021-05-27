Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook Ends Ban On Posts Asserting Covid-19 Was Man-Made

slashdot.org
 11 days ago

Maybe big tech shouldn't claim to be the arbiter of truth and justice. And why have you claimed that big tech is the arbiter of truth? To me it never was; it is just another voice. If you want to place any stock in their voice, that is on you.

slashdot.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Made#Covid 19#Big Tech#Truth#Multiples#Percentage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
InternetNY Daily News

Facebook will no longer remove posts speculating that the novel coronavirus is man-made

Facebook will no longer remove posts implying the novel coronavirus was man-made, as speculation about the pathogen’s origins continue to swirl. The move could fuel more speculation and conspiracy theories, given that even the uncertainty about the issue is not about whether the virus was manufactured, but about whether a sample occurring in nature escaped from a lab, as ABC News pointed out.
Internetafp.com

Facebook posts give false advice on how to prepare for Covid-19 vaccination

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Facebook posts shared thousands of times have listed purported tips for how people should prepare to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. The claims are misleading: many of the purported tips have not been proven to prevent Covid-19 vaccine side effects, according to health experts. The...
Internetksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
Internetdawsoncountyjournal.com

Facebook to end a longtime exception made for politicians who break its rules – The Washington Post

In 2018, Zuckerberg — under immense political pressure over the company’s content moderation practices — presented the idea for an independent body that would oversee controversial decisions made by the social network. The idea was to put a check on the social network’s power, which was being roundly criticized by government officials, academics and the public over allowing the spread of Russian disinformation, inflammatory political discourse and hate speech.
Internetncadvertiser.com

Facebook, YouTube erred in censoring covid-19 'misinformation'

Labeling misinformation online is doing more harm than good. The possibility that covid-19 came from a lab accident is just the latest example. Social media companies tried to suppress any discussion of it for months. But why? There's no strong evidence against it, and evidence for other theories is still inconclusive. Pathogens have escaped from labs many times, and people have died as a result.
Cell Phonesslashdot.org

Notepad++ Drops Bing After 'Tank Man' Censorship Fiasco

An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: The latest Notepad++ release has removed support for Bing search from the app after the "tank man" fiasco Microsoft had to deal with on Friday afternoon. "Microsoft Bing is removed from Notepad++ settings for Search on Internet command, due to its poor reliability," the Notepad++ v8 announcement reads. Don Ho, the creator of Notepad++, one of the most popular open-source Notepad replacements, revealed on GitHub that the motivation behind this decision is Bing censoring results instead of doing "its job." "When a search engine does the censorship instead of its job, the search result loses its quality and it's not reliable anymore," Don Ho said in the GitHub commit removing Bing support. "Hence, Microsoft Bing is removed from Notepad++ for "Search on Internet" command." "While there was no immediate explanation to the problem, it is a widely known fact that China forces companies with businesses within its borders to abide by its censorship rules requiring to block references to China's 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square protests," notes BleepingComputer. A Microsoft spokesperson said it was "due to an accidental human error."
InternetNew York Post

Facebook trying to censor posts from COVID-19 vaccine skeptics: report

Facebook is reportedly trying to silence COVID-19 vaccine skeptics by using an algorithm that targets and demotes their comments on the site, the latest in Big Tech’s woke censorship push. Two anonymous Facebook employees leaked internal memos to Project Veritas that purport to show that the social media giant has...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Daily Mail

Why does Facebook still ban users from saying Covid was man-made even as Dr Fauci casts doubt on virus origins? And Italian journalist is censored by YouTube for claiming it was created in Wuhan lab

A fresh spotlight has been thrown on how tech giants police Covid 'misinformation' after Dr Antony Fauci questioned whether the virus was man-made in China - a sentiment banned across swathes of social media. Facebook policies outlining what kinds of 'misinformation' its users cannot post about, specifically picks out theories...
SoftwareBBC

Microsoft says error caused 'Tank Man' Bing censorship

Microsoft blamed an "accidental human error" for its Bing search engine not showing image results for the query "Tank Man". The phrase relates to the iconic image of a lone protester standing before tanks in China's Tiananmen Square during demonstrations in 1989. On Friday users who searched for the term...
Internetslashdot.org

EFF Argues 'If Not Overturned, a Bad Copyright Decision Will Lead Many Americans to Lose Internet Access'

Yes, I can vote that way, and I do. The problem is so does my neighbor, who sits at home watching Fox news 24-7 because she is on disability and yet rants against others receiving unemployment and other "handouts", believes that Biden stole the election through a widespread conspiracy of voter fraud, only supports the most extreme pro-life candidates because her pastor convinced her it's a sin to do otherwise, is up in arms because "The Gays" are trying to destroy high school sports (even though she has no kids or grandkids of her own), and is absolutely convinced that the Democratic party is a front for a devil-worshiping cult of pedophiles whose top goals are to destroy America, seize all the guns, and take away our Chickfila sauce.
Internetslashdot.org

Twitter Suspends COVID Whistleblower Rebekah Jones

Twitter has suspended the account of Rebekah Jones, the former dashboard manager for the Florida Department of Health who falsely claimed she was ordered to alter raw data in order to make the state's coronavirus response look better. Jones initially claimed she was fired from her role as a dashboard...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Microsoft blames human error after Bing censors images of Tiananmen Square ‘tank man’ protest

Microsoft has blamed “accidental human error” for its Bing search engine blocking image results for the phrase “tank man” after users raised concerns about possible censorship around the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square military crackdown.Users, including in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany and Singapore, reported a search on Bing for the image of a lone protester standing before tanks during pro-democracy demonstrations in the Beijing city square in June 1989 returned the message, “There are no results for tank man.”China censors references to the deadly crackdown on protesters and has never allowed public events on the mainland to...
Books & LiteratureZDNet

Silicon Values, book review: A history of online censorship in the Big Tech era

Richard Barbrook and Andy Cameron's 1995 essay, The Californian Ideology, warned of many dangers: neoliberalism Silicon Valley-style; the rising power of corporations and the diminishing power of the state; the dangers of techno-utopianism; the biggest tech companies' failure to pay taxes; their founders' refusal to acknowledge the help they received and the infrastructure they relied on; and their resulting blindness toward the downsides of the culture around them.
TechnologyNews Slashdot

Microsoft's Kate Crawford: 'AI Is Neither Artificial Nor Intelligent'

Meanwhile your anti-hero is about to be indicted on at least a dozen fraud charges and will almost certainly go to jail, never electable again -- and nothing can stop that. Does that make you angry, AC? Are you going to ball up your widdle fists and throw a tantrum all over the internets? Go shoot up a school or a shopping mall over it? Try to storm Congress again, maybe?