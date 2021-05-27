Cancel
Iowa State

WATCH: Murder of Mollie Tibbetts Trial [IA vs Cristhian Rivera]

By Leigh Egan
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 11 days ago
An Iowa murder trial resumes Thursday, in the case against a farm worker accused of killing University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts.

As CrimeOnline previously reported, Cristhian Bahena Rivera is accused of killing Tibbetts, 20, of Brooklyn, Iowa. Mollie was out for a jog and was never seen alive again.

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student and an avid jogger who ran on the cross-country team during high school, disappeared on July 18, 2018. The student was on summer break from school and taking a jog near her Brooklyn neighborhood when she vanished.

In 2018, Rivera told investigators that he spotted Tibbetts jogging near Middle and Boundary Streets, when he slowed down and started following her in his black Chevrolet Malibu, according to court documents.

At some point, Rivera got out of the vehicle and began following the University of Iowa student by foot, even jogging alongside her. Apparently frightened, Tibbetts told the suspect she would call 911, then pulled out her phone, according to Bahena Rivera’s reported admission.

Rivera said he became upset and “blacked out” at the threat, something he claimed he did often when becoming too angry, according to investigators.

Rivera allegedly told investigators the next thing he remembered was waking up inside his car, parked at a rural intersection. He immediately made a U-turn and drove to the entrance of a rural field. He then drove into a driveway of a cornfield.

Rivera said at some point he looked down noticed Tibbetts’s earpiece from her earbuds or headphones lying on his lap, and “realized he put her in the truck.”

Upon checking the trunk, Rivera said he found Tibbetts inside, with one side of her head bloodied, according to the affidavit. The suspect allegedly said he pulled Tibbetts out of the trunk and dragged her by foot into a secluded area in the woods.

Rivera then tossed Tibbetts over his shoulders and walked around 20 meters into the woods, where he tossed her body on the ground and covered her with corn leaves, the affidavit read.

On Wednesday, Rivera took the stand and changed his story. He now claims two armed men kidnapped him and forced Tibbetts into the trunk of his car.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast.

[Feature Photo: Mollie Tibbetts/Handout]

Brooklyn, IAKCCI.com

What led to the arrest of Cristhian Bahena Rivera?

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The trial for the man accused of stabbing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts to death and dumping her body in a rural Poweshiek County cornfield in 2018 begins May 17. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Tibbetts' death. Tibbetts went missing while on a...
Brooklyn, IAwho13.com

Jury Selection for Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer Begins Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s been nearly three years since Mollie Tibbetts went missing and was found murdered. Starting Monday, a jury will finally be selected to determine the fate of her accused killer, Cristhian Rivera. Tibbetts was a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who grew up in Brooklyn. The trial...
Brooklyn, IARadio Iowa

Trial starts for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in July, 2018

The first degree murder trial begins today for the man accused of attacking a 20-year-old woman as she went for a run in the eastern Iowa community of Brooklyn in July of 2018. Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s trial is being held in Davenport. Investigators say video shows Rivera’s vehicle following Mollie...
Brooklyn, IAKCRG.com

Criminal defense attorney breaks down Mollie Tibbetts trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After almost 3 years, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts is set to stand trial starting Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with First Degree Murder, accused of stabbing Tibbetts to death. Tibbetts was last seen July 18th of 2018 while out...
Brooklyn, IAKCCI.com

Rivera Trial: Jury selection expected to last two days

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial begins Monday with jury selection. Rivera accused of killing University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts. Tibbetts was just 20 years old when she disappeared in July of 2018, while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. Prosecutors say Cristhian Bahena Rivera...
Iowa StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Iowa StatePosted by
Fox News

Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student's slaying

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Mexican national facing trial Monday for the fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student has been portrayed by former President Donald Trump as a criminal who exploited lax immigration laws. Legal experts say ensuring a fair trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the farmhand charged with...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateUS News and World Report

Man Suspected of Killing Iowa Trooper Pleads Not Guilty

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, was set to appear in court Monday on charges...
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Brooklyn, IAAmes Tribune

'You don't want to try this case twice': The trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, to begin

The 20-year-old University of Iowa student, who described herself as silly and a good listener, vanished during that July 18, 2018, run near her Brooklyn, Iowa, home. Her disappearance kicked off a massive search effort by hundreds of volunteers and drew national attention, including from President Donald Trump. The search ended more than a month later with the discovery of her body and the arrest of a local farmhand, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on charges of first-degree murder.