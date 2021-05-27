Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, MI

Fight ends with father shooting son, police say

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A fight ended with a father shooting his son in the head Wednesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Richard J Behnke reports that his Deputies investigated a shooting in the 11000 block of VanBuren St in Marcellus Township on 5/26/21 at 2133 hrs. The Deputies stated that A fight broke out between a father Russell Gonder (55 yrs. old from Marcellus) and his son Cody Gonder (29 yrs. old from Marcellus) after they had been drinking. Cody had been excessively drinking and had a firearm on his side in a holster during the altercation. Russell was able to disarm him and throw the firearm to the side. The son came back to assault the father again but the father grabbed the gun and shot the son in the head. The son was attended to by Pride Care Ambulance and Marcellus Ambulance before he was flown to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo by South Bend Memorial Med Flight. He remains in critical condition currently. The father was taken to Ascension Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital for the injuries he had sustained during the altercation. The father was treated for his injuries and has been released at this time. The case remains under investigation at this time and the case will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office to review for any charges. Anyone that has information on this case is encouraged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269)445-1560.

www.wndu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cass County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Assault#County Police#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Wndu#Bronson Hospital#The Prosecutor S Office#The Pride Care Ambulance#Marcellus Fire Department#Fight#Investigation#Mich#Marcellus Township#Vanburen St#Behnke#Excessively Drinking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Cass County, MIabc57.com

Active police investigation in Edwardsburg

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – Police are outside a home on Maple Street in Edwardsburg Cass County where someone may have been shot. Police have not been able to confirm a shooting investigation here yet, but Sunday afternoon, a woman claiming to be the mother of a girl inside the home, came up to our ABC57 News crew on scene and told us her daughter had been shot.
Dowagiac, MINiles Daily Star

Man involved in 2020 murder of Dowagiac man pleads guilty

CASSOPOLIS – The second of two men involved in the January 2020 murder of Michael Collins in Dowagiac has pleaded guilty. Jay Vincent Penar pleaded guilty Monday in Cass County Circuit Court to second-degree murder and will be sentenced Friday, June 18. Penar, 40, of White Pigeon, faces a minimum...
Cass County, MIabc57.com

Driver leads deputies on high speed pursuit through two counties

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a high speed pursuit through two counties, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Early Sunday, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 14000 block of N. River Road in Constantine Township for a...
Cass County, MIabc57.com

One person arrested in drug investigation in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – One person has been arrested in connection to a drug bust in Ontwa Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant in the 24000 block of North Shore Drive and detained three people at the address before beginning to search the premise, reports said.
Cass County, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Cass County woman injured in Friday evening crash

CASS COUNTY, MI - A 20-year-old Dowagiac woman and her passenger were injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in Wayne Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. At roughly 9:40 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office was called to investigate a crash on Rudy Road...
Cass County, MINiles Daily Star

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

CASSOPOLIS – A former Niles resident was sentenced in Cass County Circuit Court to a year in jail for conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle in Howard Township last December. Michael Lorimer Starrett, 24, now homeless, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receiving and concealing stolen property-motor vehicle and was sentenced to 365 days in jail. He was assessed $2,048 in fines and costs and $611.51 in restitution.
Cass County, MIabc57.com

Single rollover crash injures two out in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – A single rollover crash injured two people on Rudy Road, near Gage Street in Wayne Township, Cass County, Mich. on Friday around 9:41 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle heading northbound on Rudy Road when she allegedly lost control...
Cass County, MIWNDU

Woman hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is recovering a crash Wednesday night in Cass County. It happened just before midnight in the 10000 block of Pioneer Street in Marcellus Township. Police say a car driven by a 29-year-old woman from schoolcraft hit another vehicle turning into a driveway. She...
Cass County, MIwkzo.com

Rollover crash in Cass County: Two people sent to hospital

CASSOPOLIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A rollover crash sent two people to the hospital in Cass County. It happened Friday evening around 9:40 on Rudy Road near George Street in Wayne Township. Cass County Deputies say the driver of the car, a 20-year-old female from Dowagiac, was headed northbound on...
Cass County, MInorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chase leads to the capture of larceny suspects

May 10—JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Two individuals have been arrested, and police are requesting charges on a third, following a chase through Cass County Monday morning. Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his deputies apprehended two subjects who stole items from a barn in the 28000 block of Dunning Street around 2:11 a.m. Monday in Jefferson Township.
Cass County, MINiles Daily Star

VIDEO: Cass County memorial service honors fallen deputy

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office spent Wednesday afternoon honoring a deputy who died in the line of duty. Dozens of guests — officers, family and friends — gathered around the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Garden Wednesday afternoon for the annual Police Officers Memorial Service in memory of Deputy Shane Britton.
Cass County, MINiles Daily Star

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3

9:50 a.m. – Hamilton, alarm. 12:16 p.m. – Matthews/Dailey, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office. 2:44 p.m. – Matthews/Daily, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office. 3:21 p.m. – Police Department, pedestrian assist. 4:55 p.m. – O Reilley Auto Parts, civil complaint. 6:30 p.m. – Parkside Apartments, welfare check. 7:10 p.m. – Eagle...