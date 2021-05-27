Amid signs of bipartisanship on infrastructure, McConnell has liberals in fits

President Joe Biden might have no intention of keeping his promise to bring back bipartisanship and moderation to Washington, D.C., but Sen. Joe Manchin does. The West Virginia Democrat reiterated this weekend that he will not help his colleagues abolish the filibuster, a legislative tool that allows the minority party to stall and/or block legislation. His reasoning? He supported its use in the past to protect the Democratic Party’s say in the political process, so he has to support it now — even if it hinders the Democratic agenda.