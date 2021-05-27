Review: Damage – The untold story of brain trauma in boxing
Matt Christie on Damage, an essential read from author and former Boxing News editor Tris Dixon. I CAN still remember the phone call from Tris Dixon, my good friend and predecessor at Boxing News, when he told me he planned to write a book on the effects of brain trauma in boxing. There was as much trepidation as determination in his voice because, for those of us entrenched in the boxing business, it’s perhaps the trickiest of all subjects to address.www.boxingnewsonline.net