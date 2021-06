The view that surrounds the home above your breath away, didn't it? It certainly took mine. Just wait 'til you take a look around the inside of this beautiful place. This beautiful place was built in 2012. It's located just down the road from a $4 million home I told you about last year. They're both on Scales Bend Road NE in North Liberty. You can see pictures of the house I wrote back in October HERE. It was, and still is the most expensive home for sale in the area.