What to do in Wichita this weekend: Pools open, live music, food truck rally and more
10 a.m. Saturday, Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard. Tanganyika Wildlife Park opened its big new Tanganyika Falls Splash Park last summer but is reopening the attraction this weekend with an official ribbon cutting. The 5,000 square-foot park features slides, tipping water buckets, climbing structures, large animal characters and more. There is also a Thirsty Sloth Bar for adults that offers craft beer, frozen drinks and specialty cocktails. The splash park will be open daily through Labor Day, and its hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Admission to the water park is included in single-day and season passes to the park. Reservations are required at twpark.com.