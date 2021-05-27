Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans announce $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer

 11 days ago

A group of Senate Republicans announced a $928 billion counteroffer on infrastructure on Thursday, a marked increase from their initial proposal. But their offer is still significantly smaller than the slimmed-down alternative to President Biden’s original massive proposal and is focused solely on physical infrastructure needs that do not incorporate the president’s priorities on bolstering “human infrastructure.”

