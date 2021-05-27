Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

OSU adds in-person procession, celebration to graduation for 2021

By NBC 16
nbc16.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. - Benton County has moved to Lower Risk for COVID-19 for good as vaccination rates there meet state targets for lifting restrictions. That means Oregon State can move forward with plans for in-person graduation celebrations, in addition to a planned virtual event. A commencement processional and celebration are...

nbc16.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, OR
Government
City
Eugene, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
City
Corvallis, OR
Benton County, OR
Education
County
Benton County, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Burrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Students#Keynote Speaker#Osu#The Classes Of 2020#The University Of Oregon#Uo#Fellow Students#Friends#Ore#Actor Ty Burrell#Vaccination Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Corvallis, ORLebanon-Express

At Our Best (May 17)

Hannah Grace Singleton of Corvallis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology/anthropology and French studies at Lewis & Clark College’s 148th commencement ceremony, held virtually on May 8. A 2017 graduate of Corvallis High School in Corvallis, Singleton is the daughter of Rachel Kirby and Robert Singleton. While...
KTVZ

OSU student-led lab creates environmental sensing tools for landslides, vineyards

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A student-driven lab at Oregon State University is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the development of environmental sensing devices that aid a variety of groups, including vineyard managers, agencies that monitor landslides and scientists focused on fish conservation. The Openly Published Environmental Sensing (OPEnS) lab works...
historynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Business Calendar (May 17)

Friday: Contactless pickup of free personal protective equipment for Benton County businesses, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office. Masks, gloves, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer. June: Long-Term CareWorks’ new CNA Apprenticeship, Corvallis. Oregon’s first...
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: Honorable Mentions

The Oregon State football team has completed its five-week spring camp schedule, and those practices provided the Beavers with ample opportunities to progress during the offseason. As the squad now enters the summer months, the regular season is beginning to inch closer. The Beavers are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Jonathan Smith, and in order to get there, offseason improvements must carry over into the fall.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon gearing up for a massive month of football recruiting

Oregon football is gearing up for a massive recruiting month in June with official, unofficial, and camps all being allowed to happen to start June 1st. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil discuss the impact of Oregon football's recruiting for the 2022 recruiting class up until this point, what recruits are committed, who is visiting Oregon the first weekend of the month, and how we could see this class start to take shape towards the end of June.
KCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Posted by
The Oregonian

Oregon high school basketball season tips off: Opening night schedule

The long-awaited Oregon high school basketball season tips off tonight, just over 14 months after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the 2020 state tournaments. Here’s the opening night schedule in all classifications:. BOYS. CLASS 6A. Clackamas at Sandy, 6:30 p.m. Central Catholic at Barlow, 6:30 p.m. Centennial at David Douglas,...
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Know Thy Farmer: Organic and Almost Organic Around Corvallis

Organic farming — a centuries-old healthy living practice. The practice means that foods are grown without the use of synthetic based fertilizers or pesticides. It also means no Genetically Modified Organisms permitted. Organic Farming is a part of a broader perspective of sustainability; it includes protecting soil quality by using...