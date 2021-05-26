Cancel
New framework to enhance national climate action and achieve global goals

Newswise
 13 days ago

Newswise — With the COP Climate conference in Glasgow only a few months away, the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and the importance of taking action at the national level to reach global climate goals is returning to the spotlight. IIASA researchers and colleagues have proposed a novel systematic and independent scenario framework that could help policymakers assess and compare climate policies and long-term strategies across countries to support coordinated global climate action.

www.newswise.com
