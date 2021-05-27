Capriotti’s Earns Spot on Fast Casual’s ‘Top 100 Movers and Shakers List' of Innovative Restaurant Brands

This weekend I had friends in town that live in a big city. Before coming to Boise they had no idea what to expect and naturally had a bunch of questions. One of those questions was about the kind of restaurants that we have here. I couldn't help but laugh because people who have never been here tend to think that we're a one horse town and when they arrive they're shocked at how cool and modern certain parts of Idaho are. Needless to say my friends enjoyed the great farm to table restaurants as well as the familiar chain restaurants that our state has to offer.