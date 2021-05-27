Capriotti’s Earns Spot on Fast Casual’s ‘Top 100 Movers and Shakers List' of Innovative Restaurant Brands
National Sandwich Shop Checks in at No. 47, Placing in the Top 100 for Second Consecutive Year. Additionally, the Top 100 Movers & Shakers List - a comprehensive compilation of the food industry’s most successful brands - saw Capriotti’s rank in the top half of Fast Casual’s list both times. Companies that are in consideration to make the list do so on the basis of their dedication to innovation, leadership and resilience.www.franchising.com