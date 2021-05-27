Cancel
Health

Case 3: Risk Assessment in ET

targetedonc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr Stephen Oh discusses risk assessment in patients with essential thrombocythemia. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: When we think about ET [essential thrombocythemia] and risk, much of our consideration would be focused on the risk of thrombosis. For many years, there has been a simple approach to categorizing patients in terms of risk of thrombosis. It’s identical to what has been used historically for polycythemia vera, which is utilizing simply 2 risk factors: age greater than 60 and a previous history of thrombosis. Absence of either of those risk factors would put patients in a low-risk group, and presence of 1 or both of those risk factors would put them in a high-risk group.

www.targetedonc.com
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Vein Occlusion Attributes May Improve Risk Assessment

Venous occlusive disease is a leading cause of irreversible vision loss, yet trends and risk factors for the condition are largely understudied. New research suggests that the onset of vein occlusion could differ based on age, gender and laterality. The study investigated possible associations by observing all cases diagnosed as RVO in the Academy of Ophthalmology’s IRIS Registry between 2013 and 2017, which included over 1.2 million events. The subtypes were categorized as either retinal artery occlusion (RAO) or retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
Healthtargetedonc.com

Case 3: Front Line Therapy Options in ET

Experts in essential thrombocythemia review first line treatment options. Ruben Mesa, MD: Prithviraj, the guidelines offer 3 options as frontline therapy. As I like to say, there’s both the art and the science of medicine. The guidelines help provide the science. The art is which of the medicines you choose. How do you choose between those frontline options in ET?
Cancertargetedonc.com

Case 3: Disease Progression and Transformation in ET

Stephen Oh, MD, PhD, discusses the nuances of identifying disease progression vs transformation in patients with essential thrombocythemia. Ruben Mesa, MD: You brought up the L word: leukemia. Leukemia is truly the concern across all 3 of the MPNs [myeloproliferative neoplasms], with the greatest fear being for those who have myelofibrosis [MF], with a challenging and very difficult natural history if acute leukemia transformation occurs. Stephen, how do we make that diagnosis if somebody has progressed? What are some of the stronger predictors of people who might eventually go down that pathway?
Sciencereviewofoptometry.com

Genetic Test Assesses Risk of Keratoconus

Now that collagen crosslinking has proved its mettle in slowing keratoconus progression, doctors need to identify candidates right away so that the option can be considered early. Those looking for help may wish to offer keratoconus suspects a genetic test that will assess their risk. AvaGen, by Avellino, examines 75 keratoconus-related genes, more than 2,000 gene variants and data on ethnic predispositions to the disease to come up with a keratoconus genetic risk score, a company press release explains. These results will allow you to offer more customized care to your patients based on their individual odds of developing keratoconus, the company suggests.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Case 3: Molecular Profile and Initiation of Therapy in ET

Ruben Mesa, MD, and panel discuss the role of molecular profile in treatment decision-making. Ruben Mesa, MD: That was a wonderful discussion, Stephen. We’re building. We’ve been chatting all day about polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis. How does ET [essential thrombocythemia] fit into the mix? One of the big differences I see is that this is the only of the 3 that we’ve discussed where the molecular profile is a strong consideration in the current NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines regarding initiation of therapy. There’s a difference between the presence of a JAK2 mutation and the presence of CALR, with MPL being a relatively small percentage. Jamile, how does JAK2 vs CALR impact your treatment decisions in ET?
Sciencetargetedonc.com

Case 3: Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

Stephen Oh, MD, PhD, reviews the case of a 46-year-old female with essential thrombocythemia. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: Here we have a 46-year-old woman who is diagnosed with ET [essential thrombocythemia] based on incidental findings during a routine examination. The CBC [complete blood count] shows a platelet count of 525,000 per mm3, a hemoglobin of 12.7 g/dL, and white blood cell count of 9.9 per mm3. A bone marrow biopsy is performed that shows proliferation of megakaryocytes with elevated numbers of enlarged and mature-appearing megakaryocytes. There is no increase in reticulin fibrosis. Molecular testing shows a type 1 CALR mutation.
Health ServicesEurekAlert

High-risk medical devices: §137h assessments restarted in Germany with 7 new invasive procedures

For the first time in three years, IQWiG again received data for the assessment of new examination and treatment methods with high-risk medical devices according to §137h of the German Social Code Book (SGB) V. This involves seven invasive therapeutic procedures for the heart (three commissions), lung, brain, intestine and urethra (one commission each). The Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) and the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) evaluated the clinical data for each of these methods, which had in each case been compiled by the hospital and the medical device manufacturer. In some cases, the manufacturer had already started its own study, so that the main decision to be made was whether an additional study in Germany was reasonable.
Career Development & Advice

Risk assessments: Establish your purpose

Risk assessments: Establish your purpose

Not all risks hold equal weight. For example, focusing efforts on reducing the frequency of safety-related incidents doesn’t necessarily lead to a reduction in the severity of incidents. To effectively protect workers, safety activities need to go beyond compliance. Risk assessment is a process designed to evaluate a work task’s...
HealthMedscape News

Depressive Symptoms Tied to Rapid Kidney Function Decline

(Reuters Health) - Adults with frequent depression symptoms may be more likely to experience rapid kidney function decline, a Chinese study suggests. Researchers examined data on 4,763 adults 45 years and older with normal kidney function at baseline who participated in three waves of the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study, in 2011, 2013, and 2015. All had a mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of at least 60 mL/min/1.73m2 at baseline and had eGFR assessed at baseline and study exit.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

ASCO: Pembrolizumab Ups DFS in High-Risk Resected Clear-Cell RCC

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with fully resected intermediate-high-risk or high-risk clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), adjuvant therapy with pembrolizumab yields a significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) compared with placebo, according to a study scheduled for presentation June 6 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting.
Kidsarcamax.com

The Risk of No Risk

We humans get risk wrong. We focus on what's top of mind or top of the fear chart -- not what's a top killer. That's as true for COVID-19 as it is for anything else. Consider this David Leonhardt piece in The New York Times titled, "What Do You Do When the Kids Are Still Unvaccinated?" Here's what it concludes:
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Utility Study Indicates KidneyIntelX Risk Assessment Can Address Treatment Ambiguity In Primary Care

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) today announced results from a new utility study. The study confirmed the importance of risk assessment testing in addressing treatment ambiguity in the early stages of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) and improving patient engagement and adherence, two major barriers to slowing or preventing DKD progression and preserving kidney health. In clinical studies, KidneyIntelX has shown to accurately predict progression of DKD, suggesting that KidneyIntelX risk assessment could support primary care physicians in making appropriate treatment decisions and slowing or preventing DKD progression.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Strokes Hitting COVID Patients Are More Severe: Study

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 patients are at increased risk for severe strokes, according to a new study that also found that the overall risk of stroke is higher in younger patients. Researchers analyzed data from 432 COVID-19 patients in 17 countries who suffered strokes and found...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Severe Glycemic Events in T1D May Raise Risk for Dementia

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic events are associated with an increased risk for dementia among older adults with type 1 diabetes, according to a study published online June 2 in Neurology. Rachel A. Whitmer, Ph.D., from the University of California, Davis, and colleagues conducted...
Nutritiondoctorslounge.com

Switching to Plant Protein for Dinner May Reduce CVD Risk

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Overconsuming low-quality carbohydrates and animal protein at dinner versus breakfast is associated with a significantly increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online May 26 in the The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Wanying Hou, from the Harbin...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Is the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease Increased in Living Kidney Donors?

Philip Munch; Christian Fynbo Christiansen; Henrik Birn; Christian Erikstrup; Mette Nørgaard. American Journal of Transplantation. 2021;21(5):1857-1865. Reduced renal function is associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD); however, how living donor nephrectomy affects the risk of CVD remains controversial. We conducted a nationwide cohort study including living kidney donors in Denmark from 1996 to 2018 to assess the risk of hypertension, atrial fibrillation/flutter (AF), major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE; composite of myocardial infarction, ischemic stroke, and death) and death after living kidney donation. As comparisons we identified: a cohort of healthy individuals from the general population and an external blood donor cohort. We followed kidney donors (1,103 when compared with the general population cohort; 1,007 when compared with blood donors) for a median of 8 years. Kidney donors had an increased risk of initiating treatment for hypertension when compared with blood donors (standardized incidence ratio [SIR], 1.40; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.17–1.66) but they did not have increased risk of MACE neither when compared with the general population cohort (hazard ratio, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.52–0.89) nor with blood donors (SIR, 1.17; 95% CI, 0.88–1.55). Neither did they have increased risks of AF and death. Thus, living kidney donation may be associated with increased risk of hypertension; however, we did not identify increased risks of CVD or death.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Prenatal Acetaminophen Exposure May Up Risk for ADHD, Autism

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Prenatal exposure to acetaminophen is associated with higher odds of symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum conditions (ASC), according to a study published online May 28 in the European Journal of Epidemiology. Silvia Alemany, from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health...
Sciencecancernetwork.com

Disease Activity and Treatment of CLL Impairs Antibody Response to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

According to new research, patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia may have suboptimal antibody-mediated response with COVID-19 vaccination. An investigation found that the antibody-mediated response to the BNT162b2 messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine was impaired by disease activity and treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to research published in Blood.
CancerUroToday

High-Risk Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma - Clinical Case Management – Jonathan Coleman

Jonathan Coleman joins Sam Chang for a case-based clinical conversation on the management of high-risk low-volume upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC). Dr. Coleman presents a case of a 71-year-old woman with microhematuria. Her CT scan identified a mass in the right renal pelvis and her cystoscopy was unremarkable. Dr. Coleman talks through the steps that were taken in the management of this case, which involved a CT urogram at 3 yrs showing recurrence how disease recurrence affects the management of the prognosis of this patient, and her decision to enroll in a clinical trial. In closing, Drs. Chang and Coleman come together for a discussion on this case and the management of high-risk low-volume disease.