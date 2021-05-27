Cancel
Henderson, NV

Angry Crab Shack Breaks into More Markets with a Targeted Plan for Aggressive Franchise Expansion

By Helen Bond
franchising.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngry Crab Shack remains on the fast track to growth and focused on becoming a national 100-unit brand by 2025. The emerging casual-dining seafood concept, with 14 locations, recently marked a growth milestone opening its first Nevada location. The new restaurant in Henderson, Nevada, just south of Las Vegas, jumpstarts aggressive regional franchise development plans for the Arizona-based chain, beloved for its seafood and boils that draw on bold Asian-Cajun flavors. Restaurants are slated to open in 2021 in Nevada, Utah, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Texas, with future franchise expansion expected across the United States.

www.franchising.com
