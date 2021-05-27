The Best Harley Quinn Easter Eggs Of All Time

Birds of Prey was one of the best films of 2020—a bright, bold super-powered film that blew the Bechdel Test right out of the water in fun, unexpected, and creative ways (I am still not over the mid-fight hair elastic request). Unfortunately, the R-rated, Harley Quinn-driven girl gang movie did not blow the box office away. While our very own David Crow wrote an excellent piece about how Birds of Prey was not the financial flop that parts of the media made it out to be, it wasn’t the next Deadpool either, leaving the future of this corner of the DCEU in question.