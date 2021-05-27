These 2 Florida airports are the cheapest to fly out of in the US
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thinking of flying out of town for vacation this summer? You might want to consider flying out of these two Florida airports. According to a new study by FinanceBuzz comparing domestic airfares from 45 of the busiest U.S. airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is the second cheapest airport to fly out of in the United States. Following close third is Orlando International Airport (MCO).www.local10.com