Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

These 2 Florida airports are the cheapest to fly out of in the US

Click10.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thinking of flying out of town for vacation this summer? You might want to consider flying out of these two Florida airports. According to a new study by FinanceBuzz comparing domestic airfares from 45 of the busiest U.S. airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is the second cheapest airport to fly out of in the United States. Following close third is Orlando International Airport (MCO).

www.local10.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Transportation#Summer Vacation#Financebuzz#Fll#Mco#Mdw#Flying#Domestic Airfares#Fla#United States#Chicago#America#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As home prices soar, some South Floridians flee to cheaper places

The rising cost of homes in South Florida is chasing some people to other parts of the state. Some homeowners are cashing in at a profit and moving to more affordable spots like the Gulf coast or farther north on the eastern side, according to moving companies and real estate agents. To be sure, thousands of people are still streaming into South Florida from the Northeast, Midwest and even ...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

He was commuting to work. Then another car’s flat tire led to his death on Alligator Alley.

A father who was commuting from Sarasota to Miami for a work meeting died when another car blew a tire and crashed into his car. That father, Walter “Tony” Laughlin, of Sarasota, was en route to Miami on Sunday for a work meeting the next morning, his family said. The crash shut down Alligator Alley in both directions near the Broward County rest stop for about six hours.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boutique hotel coming to downtown Fort Lauderdale, at east end of Las Olas

Las Olas Boulevard may be getting a fancy new tenant: A nine-story five-star hotel with 138 rooms that would open by fall 2023, just in time for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Developers Charlie Ladd and Steve Hudson say they’ve been working on their $100 million vision for more than two years now, hoping to bring a boutique hotel with a timeless design to Fort Lauderdale’s most ...
Florida StateMetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...