VTA light rail operator killed in San Jose’s mass shooting alerted coworkers to hide

The family of Taptej Singh, a 36-year-old VTA light rail operator, waited all day for the news they wished they’d never get. Singh, married with a 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, was gunned down early Wednesday morning in a stairwell of a VTA building, they said, when he and eight other people were killed during one of the Bay Area’s worst mass shootings ever. He worked in a separate building from where other victims were killed, the family said. His supervisor, Paul Megia, also perished.