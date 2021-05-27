Cancel
Case 3: Disease Progression and Transformation in ET

Cover picture for the articleStephen Oh, MD, PhD, discusses the nuances of identifying disease progression vs transformation in patients with essential thrombocythemia. Ruben Mesa, MD: You brought up the L word: leukemia. Leukemia is truly the concern across all 3 of the MPNs [myeloproliferative neoplasms], with the greatest fear being for those who have myelofibrosis [MF], with a challenging and very difficult natural history if acute leukemia transformation occurs. Stephen, how do we make that diagnosis if somebody has progressed? What are some of the stronger predictors of people who might eventually go down that pathway?

Case 3: Risk Assessment in ET

Dr Stephen Oh discusses risk assessment in patients with essential thrombocythemia. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: When we think about ET [essential thrombocythemia] and risk, much of our consideration would be focused on the risk of thrombosis. For many years, there has been a simple approach to categorizing patients in terms of risk of thrombosis. It’s identical to what has been used historically for polycythemia vera, which is utilizing simply 2 risk factors: age greater than 60 and a previous history of thrombosis. Absence of either of those risk factors would put patients in a low-risk group, and presence of 1 or both of those risk factors would put them in a high-risk group.
Case 3: Individualized Therapy for ET

Experts in essential thrombocythemia discuss approaches to individualizing therapy. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: I want to briefly mention this category of triple-negative ET [essential thrombocythemia]. We have the JAK2, CALR, and MPL mutations that comprise roughly 80% to 85% of patients with ET. That leaves at least 10% to 15% or more of patients with ET who are negative for JAK2, MPL, and CALR mutations. This is a very difficult category to grapple with in the case of ET in particular, because now there could be some consideration for asking whether this is truly ET. We have the WHO [World Health Organization] criteria. We can perform a bone marrow biopsy and look for the characteristic changes. We always initially approach thrombocytosis, in terms of the work-up, with the question of whether this could actually be a reactive thrombocytosis. Is this truly a clonal disorder? When you don’t have a JAK2, MPL, or CALR mutation to hang your hat on, in my approach, I always come back to asking, is this in fact ET, or did I miss something in the work-up?
Sustained Tumor Control With MAPK Inhibition in BRAF V600–Mutant Adult Glial and Glioneuronal Tumors

Results: Twenty-eight adults with recurrent or disseminated BRAF V600-mutant gangliogliomas (n=9), pleomorphic xanthoastrocytomas (n=9), and diffuse gliomas (n=10) were included in the study. At the time treatment with RAFi/MEKi was started, all tumors displayed radiological features of high-grade neoplasms. Thirteen patients received RAFi as single agents [vemurafenib (n=11), dabrafenib (n=2)], and 15 combinations of RAFi/MEKi [vemurafenib+cobimetinib (n=5), dabrafenib+trametinib (n=10)]. Eleven patients achieved a partial or complete response (11/28, 39%), with a median reduction of -78% in their tumor burden. Responders experienced a median increase of 10 points in their Karnofsky Performance Status (KPS) and a median progression-free survival of 18 months, which was longer than achieved with first-line treatment (i.e., 7 months, p=0.047). Responders had better KPS (p=0.018), tended to be younger (p=0.061) and to be treated earlier (p=0.099) compared to non-responders. Five patients were rechallenged with RAFi/MEKi at progression, with novel tumor responses in two. On univariate and multivariate analyses, response to RAFi/MEKi was an independent predictor of overall survival.
Case 2: Considerations for PARP Inhibitor Use in TNBC

Experts in the management of breast cancer review some treatment considerations surrounding the use of PARP inhibitors in BRCA1/2–positive triple-negative breast cancer. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: Continuing with this patient, when you counsel her about her BRCA mutation and the use of PARP inhibitors, what efficacy do you typically tell these patients that they can expect to see from these agents?
Nucleix, MD Anderson Partner on Methylation-Based Lung Cancer Dx Tests

NEW YORK – Israeli molecular diagnostics firm Nucleix said on Thursday that it has signed a research and license agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate and develop methylation assays focusing on lung cancer. As part of the collaboration, the team will initially evaluate methylation...
Progression-Free Survival Improves With Niraparib Maintenance Treatment in Subset of Ovarian Cancer

Maintenance therapy with niraparib (Zejula) significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with BRCA mutated ovarian cancer, according to results from three phase 3 trials. “Patients with BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer derived a significant (PFS) benefit from niraparib maintenance treatment across all three trials in first-line and recurrent settings after response...
AGA Issues Recommendations for Moderate-to-Severe Crohn Disease

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In clinical practice guidelines from the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) published in the June 1 issue of Gastroenterology, recommendations are presented for the management of moderate-to-severe luminal and fistulizing Crohn disease (CD) in adult outpatients. Joseph D. Feuerstein, M.D., from Beth Israel Deaconess...
Frontline Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab or Chemo Improves Survival Outcomes in Advanced ESCC

The addition of nivolumab to either ipilimumab or chemotherapy resulted in improved survival outcomes vs chemotherapy alone in the frontline treatment of patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The addition of nivolumab (Opdivo) to either ipilimumab (Yervoy) or chemotherapy resulted in improved survival outcomes vs chemotherapy...
Extended Treatment With Darolutamide Well Tolerated, Prolongs Survival in Nonmetastatic CRPC

Darolutamide remained well tolerated with a highly favorable safety profile when combined with androgen deprivation therapy in the treatment of patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Darolutamide remained well tolerated with a highly favorable safety profile when combined with androgen deprivation therapy in patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC),...
New drug effective against lung cancers caused by common genetic error

A new drug reduced tumor size in patients who have lung cancer patients with a specific, disease-causing change in the gene KRAS, a study found. The results of the CODEBREAK 100 phase 2 clinical trial were presented June 4, 2021, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine. The efficacy and safety of the drug sotorasib, developed by Amgen Inc., was tested in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring a specific change, or mutation, in the DNA code for KRAS.
Frontline Avelumab Maintenance Improves OS Regardless of Primary Tumor Site, Advanced Disease Type in Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Avelumab as frontline maintenance plus best supportive care demonstrated a survival benefit compared with BSC alone across several previously unreported subgroups of patients with advanced urothelial cancer who have progressed on first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy. Avelumab (Bavencio) as frontline maintenance plus best supportive care (BSC) demonstrated a survival benefit compared with...
Catequentinib Shows Promise in Treatment of Advanced Synovial Sarcoma

Catequentinib improved disease control and progression-free survival in patients with advanced synovial sarcoma compared with dacarbazine. Catequentinib (Anlotinib) improved disease control and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with advanced synovial sarcoma (SS) compared with dacarbazine, according to data from the phase 3 APROMISS study (NCT03016819) presented during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
Dr. Choueiri on the Efficacy of Post-Nephrectomy, Adjuvant Pembrolizumab in RCC

Toni K. Choueiri, MD, discusses the efficacy of pembrolizumab as a post-nephrectomy adjuvant therapy for patients with renal cell carcinoma from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial. Toni K. Choueiri, MD, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology, director of the Kidney Cancer Center, and senior physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg chair and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses the efficacy of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as a post-nephrectomy adjuvant therapy for patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial (NCT03142334).
Case 3: Molecular Profile and Initiation of Therapy in ET

Ruben Mesa, MD, and panel discuss the role of molecular profile in treatment decision-making. Ruben Mesa, MD: That was a wonderful discussion, Stephen. We’re building. We’ve been chatting all day about polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis. How does ET [essential thrombocythemia] fit into the mix? One of the big differences I see is that this is the only of the 3 that we’ve discussed where the molecular profile is a strong consideration in the current NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines regarding initiation of therapy. There’s a difference between the presence of a JAK2 mutation and the presence of CALR, with MPL being a relatively small percentage. Jamile, how does JAK2 vs CALR impact your treatment decisions in ET?
Case 3: Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

Stephen Oh, MD, PhD, reviews the case of a 46-year-old female with essential thrombocythemia. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: Here we have a 46-year-old woman who is diagnosed with ET [essential thrombocythemia] based on incidental findings during a routine examination. The CBC [complete blood count] shows a platelet count of 525,000 per mm3, a hemoglobin of 12.7 g/dL, and white blood cell count of 9.9 per mm3. A bone marrow biopsy is performed that shows proliferation of megakaryocytes with elevated numbers of enlarged and mature-appearing megakaryocytes. There is no increase in reticulin fibrosis. Molecular testing shows a type 1 CALR mutation.
Zenocutuzumab Demonstrates Clinical Activity in a Variety of NRG1+ Cancers

Zenocutuzumab represents a promising novel targeted therapeutic option for patients with NRG1 fusion–positive cancers. Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128) represents a promising novel targeted therapeutic option for patients with NRG1 fusion–positive cancers, according to an analysis of pooled data from the ongoing phase 1/2 eNRGy study (NCT02912949) and a global early access program presented during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
Disease Activity and Treatment of CLL Impairs Antibody Response to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

According to new research, patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia may have suboptimal antibody-mediated response with COVID-19 vaccination. An investigation found that the antibody-mediated response to the BNT162b2 messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine was impaired by disease activity and treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to research published in Blood.
Long-Term Clinical Benefit Observed With KTE-X19 for Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory B-ALL

Heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory B-ALL who received a single infusion of KTE-X19 experienced robust and durable responses. Heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) who received a single infusion of the CAR T-cell therapy, KTE-X19 (Tecartus), experienced robust and durable responses, according to data presented virtually during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
New biomarker could be used to determine resistance of ovarian cancer to platinum chemotherapy

Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is the most common lethal gynaecological cancer. Ovarian cancer is usually treated with platinum-based chemotherapy; however, a significant number of patients are resistant to such treatments and relapse soon afterwards. To improve their survival, there is a need to first identify which patients may be platinum-resistant, so that newer treatments may be administered early.