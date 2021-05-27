Case 3: Disease Progression and Transformation in ET

Experts in essential thrombocythemia discuss approaches to individualizing therapy. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: I want to briefly mention this category of triple-negative ET [essential thrombocythemia]. We have the JAK2, CALR, and MPL mutations that comprise roughly 80% to 85% of patients with ET. That leaves at least 10% to 15% or more of patients with ET who are negative for JAK2, MPL, and CALR mutations. This is a very difficult category to grapple with in the case of ET in particular, because now there could be some consideration for asking whether this is truly ET. We have the WHO [World Health Organization] criteria. We can perform a bone marrow biopsy and look for the characteristic changes. We always initially approach thrombocytosis, in terms of the work-up, with the question of whether this could actually be a reactive thrombocytosis. Is this truly a clonal disorder? When you don’t have a JAK2, MPL, or CALR mutation to hang your hat on, in my approach, I always come back to asking, is this in fact ET, or did I miss something in the work-up?