Information provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department on May 10, 2021;. Two people were injured after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday just after noon on Horn Lake Rd in the Town of Birch. Both the driver, a 16 year old Eagle River girl and her passenger, a 19 year old Merrill man were injured in the crash. They were transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.