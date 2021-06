The Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team, https://lostsierracomp.weebly.com/ is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser during May and June to raise funds for the 2021 season. The Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the team. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Yuba Expedition (near the airport in Quincy) or Feather River Outdoors at 375 Main St. in Quincy.