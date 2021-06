Man-o-man, who doesn't love a good old-fashioned fish fry... we just found out about one happening today in Fouke that you might want to know about. The Macedonia Baptist Church is in the process of raising funds for its Youth Building and that means it's time for a Fish Fry and Auction. Today starting at 11:30 AM come get ya some, the fish will be frying all the way until 5:30 PM, served up hot and delicious just the way you like it.