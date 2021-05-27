Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iTrapped: All the things Apple won't let you do with your iPhone

By Geoffrey A. Fowler
Laredo Morning Times
 11 days ago

Have you ever tried to swap Siri for a better voice assistant on your iPhone? Don't bother, you can't. Tried to buy e-books from the Kindle app? Can't do that, either. Send iMessages to someone with an Android phone? Nope. Backup your iPhone to Google Drive? Nope. Get your own iPhone repair parts from Apple? Nope. Transfer your digital life to a different kind of smartphone? Good luck, my friend. When you buy an iPhone, it isn't really yours.

www.lmtonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Apple Software#Apple Products#Iphone Apps#Apple Apple Tv#Smartphone Apps#Android Apps#Imessages#Google Drive#Congress#Big Tech#Epic Games#Apple News Plus#Google Photos#Washington Post#Video Partner Program#Facetime#Iphone Families#Apple Services#Apple Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Amazon
Related
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Spotify now lets you downloads tracks to your Apple Watch

Spotify has announced that you can now download playlists, albums, and podcasts to your Apple Watch, this new feature will be available to Premium subscribers. You can see more information below how premium Spotify users will be able to download tracks and more to their Apple Watch. Starting today, we’re...
Cell Phonesava360.com

iPhone 13: Do you need it?

Learn more about CleanMyMac: https://obvs.ly/jon-rettinger2. Thanks to CleanMyMac for sponsoring a portion of this video!. Best iPhone 2021! If you believe Apple's marketing machine, then the new iPhone is the best iPhone, but what about every other iPhone that came before it? Are these older devices unusable now? In today's video, we test precisely that! Let's find out which iPhone is truly the "best" iPhone.
ComputersMac Observer

WWDC 2021 Preview – iOS 15, macOS 12, and Next-Gen Apple Silicon

The second all-online WWDC kicks off Monday, June 10, running until Friday, June 11. The keynote starts at 10 AM PDT and gives fans and developers alike important and exciting information on the features coming to our favorite devices. iOS 15, iPadOS and macOS Updates. Come Monday, Apple will offer...
Cell Phonesnewsatw.com

Apple needs to tailor iOS 15 to make the iPhone 12 Pro more pro

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple’s annual developers conference. In just a few days at WWDC21, Apple is expected to preview the next versions of iOS and iPadOS (likely called iOS 15 and iPadOS 15), I hope the new software for the iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and the pro models for the rumored iPhone 13 lineup will have more pro features. Currently, aside from the word “pro,” what differentiates a regular iPhone from a “pro” model is the price, stainless steel sides, different finishes and hardware features like additional RAM, a telephoto camera and a lidar sensor that helps with Portrait mode photos, autofocus in low-light environments and AR.
InternetDigital Trends

7 things you didn’t know you could do in Gmail

Gmail is up there as one of the world’s most well-known email services, so you’re likely already familiar with the basic functionality of it, whether that’s sending important reports for work or sharing silly cat photos with friends. However, there are some features hidden in Gmail that you may not know exist.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Here’s what to expect from Apple’s WWDC 2021 | #ios | #apple | #iossecurity

Not even two months after Apple’s spring event, its annual Worldwide Developers Conference is right around the corner. This time, we expect to see a lot more than . WWDC is usually the most software-heavy event in Apple’s calendar and there’s no reason to expect anything different from the 2021 version. Those who have waited with bated breath to hear about the next evolutions of iOS, iPadOS, and Apple’s other various operating systems are sure to be satisfied to some extent. On the flip side, if you want to hear about the next iPhone, maybe wait a few months.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Apple launches new Apple Wallet & Apple Pay webpages | #macos | #macsecurity

Apple has launched a new Apple Wallet webpage and redesigned its Apple Pay site to highlight its growing slate of payment features and services. As with other recent website updates, the new Apple Wallet and Apple Pay pages feature slick animations and graphics that tout the privacy, security, and convenience of Apple’s mobile payment platforms. — The new Wallet webpage, details the types of cards and passes that can be stored on an iPhone or Apple Watch. It also offers information on the privacy and security features of the Wallet app.
Cell Phonesnewsatw.com

6 reasons to buy a Pixel: Google Photos unlimited storage and more

Google Pixel phones are some of the best handsets money can buy. When you factor in airtight integration with popular tools like Google Photos, Chrome, Gmail and Drive, Pixels are phenomenally enticing. Great phones aren’t just about having an excellent camera and luxurious hardware. Software and the services a phone ties into is important too. Let’s get into a few of these.
Behind Viral Videosstateofpress.com

WWDC Prep, F8 recap, TikTok goes after biometric data – TechCrunch

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
Computersnewsatw.com

WWDC 2021 is tomorrow: iOS 15, an M2 MacBook Pro and everything we expect

WWDC21 starts Monday, June 7 and kicks off with a virtual keynote at 10 a.m. PT. CEO Tim Cook and team are likely to announce iOS 15, a new M2-chip MacBook Pro and new versions of software for most Apple products — including a possible new operating system called HomeOS. On Wednesday, an Apple job posting for a senior iOS engineer included mentions of “HomeOS” which have since been removed and replaced with HomePod.
TechnologyEngadget

WatchOS 8 app 'leaks' hint at a more independent Apple Watch

The Apple Watch might not be quite so closely tied to your iPhone after WWDC. MacRumors reports that developer Khaos Tian has discovered App Store profile info referencing unannounced Watch-native versions of the Contacts and Tips apps found on other Apple devices. While there isn't much to see beyond the names, this suggests watchOS 8 might offer more independence — you could manage your contact list or get Apple Watch interface help solely from your wrist.
Technologybaltimoregaylife.com

“Apple comes with major software updates for iPhone and iPad’

Apple will introduce major software updates for the iPhone and iPad at its upcoming developer conference. This is happening at a time when more and more developers are criticizing the company’s App Store policies. The virtual event, which begins on Monday, will also discuss software updates for the Mac, Apple...