iTrapped: All the things Apple won't let you do with your iPhone

Not even two months after Apple’s spring event, its annual Worldwide Developers Conference is right around the corner. This time, we expect to see a lot more than . WWDC is usually the most software-heavy event in Apple’s calendar and there’s no reason to expect anything different from the 2021 version. Those who have waited with bated breath to hear about the next evolutions of iOS, iPadOS, and Apple’s other various operating systems are sure to be satisfied to some extent. On the flip side, if you want to hear about the next iPhone, maybe wait a few months.