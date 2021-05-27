Cancel
Clayton County, GA

Woman arrested after shooting husband to death during fight, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a woman shot her husband to death during a fight early Thursday morning.

Clayton County police said they were called to a home on River Road in Jonesboro just after midnight.

Rhonda Tucker, 35, told dispatchers she had been in a fight with her husband, 34-year-old Bryan Tucker, when she accidentally shot him.

Officers found Bryan Tucker dead in a bedroom.

Detectives interviewed Rhonda Tucker, who then said that she and her husband were in a fight and she picked up a gun, followed him into the bedroom and shot him until he didn’t move.

Tucker is in custody and has been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during commission of crime.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia man accused in double homicide

REMERTON, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested Friday in connection with a double homicide last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Ronald Welsh, 20, of Valdosta, was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Valdosta Daily Times reported.
Fayette County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man surrenders after water gun battle leads to teen’s death at Fayette park

A 20-year-old accused in a deadly shooting that started as a water gun battle surrendered Monday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said. Sean Allen, who lives in Jonesboro, was charged May 7 with felony murder and aggravated assault following the death of Daquan Rueben Gillett, police said. Gillett, 18, of Riverdale, was killed earlier that day in a shooting at Kenwood Park.
Riverdale, GAThe Citizen Online

Kenwood Park murder suspect turns himself in to Fayette Jail

The man suspected of firing two bullets May 7 into a Riverdale High School senior football player has turned himself in at the Fayette County Jail, Sheriff Barry Babb said May 17. Sean Allen, 20, of Jonesboro, Ga., was taken into custody without incident, Babb said. Allen is charged with...
Clayton County, GAfox5atlanta.com

Clayton County man hit patrol car, flees, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested for hitting a stopped Clayton County Police Department cruiser on Wednesday. Quatavius Carter was charged with hit and run, driving while unlicensed, following too closely, and obstruction. Police said Carter rear-ended a marked patrol car while the officer was stopped at a...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Clayton County, GAClayton News Daily

Clayton sheriff's deputies arrest fleeing suspect at Rick Ross' estate

CLAYTON COUNTY — An attempted break-in and high speed chase led Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a man at a rapper’s estate in Fayetteville. E-911 reportedly received a call from a 13-yer-old child reporting an armed man attempting to break in to her home in what's believed to be a domestic incident. When sheriff's deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle he fled leading them on a chase that that ended at Old National Highway and Ga. Highway 138. The suspect ran, gun in hand, to a nearby woodline leading to Rick Ross’ estate. The suspect was located by deputies on the property and taken into custody without injury.