Woman arrested after shooting husband to death during fight, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a woman shot her husband to death during a fight early Thursday morning.

Clayton County police said they were called to a home on River Road in Jonesboro just after midnight.

Rhonda Tucker, 35, told dispatchers she had been in a fight with her husband, 34-year-old Bryan Tucker, when she accidentally shot him.

Officers found Bryan Tucker dead in a bedroom.

Detectives interviewed Rhonda Tucker, who then said that she and her husband were in a fight and she picked up a gun, followed him into the bedroom and shot him until he didn’t move.

Tucker is in custody and has been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during commission of crime.

