How Sinai Health helped me through my high-risk pregnancy
Courtney is a 35-year-old educational assistant and new mom from Markham, Ontario. Right from the very beginning, birth was a wild journey for me: My husband and I had tried for a couple of years but nothing was happening. Since I suffer from two autoimmune conditions—Crohn’s disease and Ankylosing Spondylitis—I was concerned my medication was playing a role in my infertility. I also had a polyp removed, in case that was causing the problem, and then finally we did an egg retrieval.www.todaysparent.com