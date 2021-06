When it comes to tacos, the protein filling is typically one of three sources: chicken, beef, or pork. Not to knock a good beef taco, but it does create quite the conundrum for plant-based eaters. Adding slices of tofu or a spoonful of chickpeas to your shell just isn’t going to cut it in this case. But you know what will? Walnuts. Skeptical? The latest episode of Cook With Us will turn you into a believer.