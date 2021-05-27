Case 3: Front Line Therapy Options in ET

Results: Twenty-eight adults with recurrent or disseminated BRAF V600-mutant gangliogliomas (n=9), pleomorphic xanthoastrocytomas (n=9), and diffuse gliomas (n=10) were included in the study. At the time treatment with RAFi/MEKi was started, all tumors displayed radiological features of high-grade neoplasms. Thirteen patients received RAFi as single agents [vemurafenib (n=11), dabrafenib (n=2)], and 15 combinations of RAFi/MEKi [vemurafenib+cobimetinib (n=5), dabrafenib+trametinib (n=10)]. Eleven patients achieved a partial or complete response (11/28, 39%), with a median reduction of -78% in their tumor burden. Responders experienced a median increase of 10 points in their Karnofsky Performance Status (KPS) and a median progression-free survival of 18 months, which was longer than achieved with first-line treatment (i.e., 7 months, p=0.047). Responders had better KPS (p=0.018), tended to be younger (p=0.061) and to be treated earlier (p=0.099) compared to non-responders. Five patients were rechallenged with RAFi/MEKi at progression, with novel tumor responses in two. On univariate and multivariate analyses, response to RAFi/MEKi was an independent predictor of overall survival.