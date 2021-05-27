Cancel
Case 3: Front Line Therapy Options in ET

targetedonc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts in essential thrombocythemia review first line treatment options. Ruben Mesa, MD: Prithviraj, the guidelines offer 3 options as frontline therapy. As I like to say, there’s both the art and the science of medicine. The guidelines help provide the science. The art is which of the medicines you choose. How do you choose between those frontline options in ET?

www.targetedonc.com
Healthtargetedonc.com

Case 3: Risk Assessment in ET

Dr Stephen Oh discusses risk assessment in patients with essential thrombocythemia. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: When we think about ET [essential thrombocythemia] and risk, much of our consideration would be focused on the risk of thrombosis. For many years, there has been a simple approach to categorizing patients in terms of risk of thrombosis. It’s identical to what has been used historically for polycythemia vera, which is utilizing simply 2 risk factors: age greater than 60 and a previous history of thrombosis. Absence of either of those risk factors would put patients in a low-risk group, and presence of 1 or both of those risk factors would put them in a high-risk group.
Canceronclive.com

Extended Treatment With Darolutamide Well Tolerated, Prolongs Survival in Nonmetastatic CRPC

Darolutamide remained well tolerated with a highly favorable safety profile when combined with androgen deprivation therapy in the treatment of patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Darolutamide remained well tolerated with a highly favorable safety profile when combined with androgen deprivation therapy in patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC),...
Healthonclive.com

Ponatinib/Blinatumomab Combo Represents Promising Chemo-Free, HSCT-Sparing Treatment for Ph+ ALL

The efficacy demonstrated with combination of ponatinib and blinatumomab represent a potentially promising chemotherapy-free, hematopoietic stem cell transplant–sparing treatment for patients with Philadelphia chromosome–positive acute lymphocytic leukemia. The efficacy demonstrated with combination of ponatinib (Iclusig) and blinatumomab (Blincyto) represent a potentially promising chemotherapy-free, hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT)–sparing treatment for...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Case 3: Molecular Profile and Initiation of Therapy in ET

Ruben Mesa, MD, and panel discuss the role of molecular profile in treatment decision-making. Ruben Mesa, MD: That was a wonderful discussion, Stephen. We’re building. We’ve been chatting all day about polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis. How does ET [essential thrombocythemia] fit into the mix? One of the big differences I see is that this is the only of the 3 that we’ve discussed where the molecular profile is a strong consideration in the current NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines regarding initiation of therapy. There’s a difference between the presence of a JAK2 mutation and the presence of CALR, with MPL being a relatively small percentage. Jamile, how does JAK2 vs CALR impact your treatment decisions in ET?
Cancertargetedonc.com

First-Line Treatment Options for ES-SCLC

Jared Weiss, MD, reviews first-line treatment options for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer and highlights the current standard-of-care regimen: carboplatin, etoposide, and a PD-L1 inhibitor with the possible addition of trilaciclib. Jared Weiss, MD: I’d like to think about the factors that we consider in determining the best choice of...
Sciencecancernetwork.com

Disease Activity and Treatment of CLL Impairs Antibody Response to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

According to new research, patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia may have suboptimal antibody-mediated response with COVID-19 vaccination. An investigation found that the antibody-mediated response to the BNT162b2 messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine was impaired by disease activity and treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to research published in Blood.
Healthonclive.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Rusfertide for Polycythemia Vera

The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to rusfertide as a potential therapeutic option for patients with polycythemia vera to reduce erythrocytosis in those who do not require further treatment for thrombocytosis and/or leukocytosis. The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to rusfertide (PTG-300) as a potential therapeutic option for...
Cancerajmc.com

Later Lines of Therapy Increase Humanistic and Economic Burden in CML

As patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) fail on treatment and move to later lines of therapy, the impact on their health-related quality of life and the economic burden significantly increase. For patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), the economic and health-related quality of life burden (HRQOL) increases as they...
Gene Therapy Partially Restores Vision in Blind Patient in First Case of Its Kind

A blind man who lost his sight to a neurodegenerative eye disease decades ago has had his vision partially restored, thanks to a first-of-its-kind experimental gene therapy. The patient in question, a 58-year-old male, was diagnosed 40 years ago with retinitis pigmentosa: a progressive, inherited group of genetic disorders that leads to loss of vision due to mutations that cause light-sensitive photoreceptor cells in the retina to break down. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is generally considered a rare disorder, with estimates suggesting only one in 4,000 people have the condition, but it's nonetheless thought to affect approximately 2 million people worldwide. For those people...
Public Healthoknursingtimes.com

Learning on the front lines – OSU

Her passion for serving patients who need her most has been elevated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Turner, who is typically a nurse in a neurology intensive care unit (ICU), transitioned to caring solely for coronavirus patients over the last several months. The day-to-day patient care is an opportunity to apply her coursework.
Mental HealthNature.com

Comment on Heilig et al.: The centrality of the brain and the fuzzy line of addiction

In reaffirming and updating the conceptualization of drug addiction as a brain disease Heilig et al. [1] should be commended for efforts to dismantle some of the weakest but most enduring arguments against it while acknowledging its strongest criticisms. Welcome nuances in the review include acknowledgement that behavioral responses can be probabilistic, and that people have capacities for resilience and recovery. In reinforcing calls for neuroscience to better model social-environmental conditions as causes and consequences of neurobiological change, Heilig and colleagues establish a stronger foothold for addiction as a brain disease to be studied with greater interdisciplinary collaboration, including with input from people with lived experiences. Rather than recapitulate these strengths, we focus on two potential challenges: (1) whether a brain disease model is the most functional approach for studying and addressing disordered substance use, or if other frameworks (e.g., bio-psycho-social models) can create equally rigorous but more productive communication among diverse stakeholders for the complex sets of solutions needed, and (2) the authors’ characterization of addiction as distinct from substance use disorder (SUD)—a distinction that subverts the provided rationale for continued emphasis on “brain disease” terminology.
Cancerneurology.org

Sustained Tumor Control With MAPK Inhibition in BRAF V600–Mutant Adult Glial and Glioneuronal Tumors

Results: Twenty-eight adults with recurrent or disseminated BRAF V600-mutant gangliogliomas (n=9), pleomorphic xanthoastrocytomas (n=9), and diffuse gliomas (n=10) were included in the study. At the time treatment with RAFi/MEKi was started, all tumors displayed radiological features of high-grade neoplasms. Thirteen patients received RAFi as single agents [vemurafenib (n=11), dabrafenib (n=2)], and 15 combinations of RAFi/MEKi [vemurafenib+cobimetinib (n=5), dabrafenib+trametinib (n=10)]. Eleven patients achieved a partial or complete response (11/28, 39%), with a median reduction of -78% in their tumor burden. Responders experienced a median increase of 10 points in their Karnofsky Performance Status (KPS) and a median progression-free survival of 18 months, which was longer than achieved with first-line treatment (i.e., 7 months, p=0.047). Responders had better KPS (p=0.018), tended to be younger (p=0.061) and to be treated earlier (p=0.099) compared to non-responders. Five patients were rechallenged with RAFi/MEKi at progression, with novel tumor responses in two. On univariate and multivariate analyses, response to RAFi/MEKi was an independent predictor of overall survival.
360dx.com

Avellino Lab AvaGen

Avellino Lab has launched AvaGen, a test that assesses risk for keratoconus and other corneal distrophies, with full nationwide availability in the US. According to the company, the test examines more than 2,000 variants in 75 keratoconus-related genes. The assay reports a keratoconus risk score that is intended to inform decisions around the use and timing of US Food and Drug Administration-approved cross-linking treatment, which can halt disease progression and preserve vision. AvaGen results can also influence an eye care professional's choice of refractive surgery options.
Pharmaceuticalsmediaite.com

WATCH: Vaccine Skeptics Clash With Doctor Trying to Explain Value of Shots in Heated CNN Panel

A Texas emergency room doctor who has treated thousands of Covid patients had his own patience tested as he fended off claims from a CNN panel of vaccine skeptics. Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, attempted to resolve the doubts of several people who CNN had invited to discuss their reasons for being hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccines.
Healthhealthday.com

Depressive Symptoms Linked to Rapid Kidney Function Decline

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For Chinese adults with normal kidney function, higher depressive symptoms are associated with an increased risk for rapid kidney function decline, according to a study published online May 28 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Zhuxian Zhang, M.D., from...
HealthMedicalXpress

People who use methamphetamine likely to report multiple chronic conditions

People who use methamphetamine are more likely to have health conditions, mental illness, and substance use disorders than people who do not use the drug, according to a new study by researchers at the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research (CDUHR) at NYU School of Global Public Health. The findings are published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

The COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour. As fool.com reveals, Moderna held its...
Health ServicesGrand Forks Herald

As St. Paul hospital shutters its COVID unit, an ICU nurse reflects on 13 months on the front lines

ST. PAUL — When a chaplain was unable to visit an intubated patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, critical care nurse Emily Allen called on God and Google. A quick internet search taught her just enough about Presbyterianism to pass along key prayers to the fellow nurses on her ward, and soon she, three other women and a male nurse stood together in the elderly man’s intensive care room, offering up to the hereafter the soul of their COVID patient in a manner roughly akin to the last rites.
MoviesSHOOT Online

McCann NY's First Campaign For 3M Tells A Father and Daughter Story From The Pandemic Supply Line and Front Line

In its first campaign with its newly appointed agency McCann New York, 3M introduces us to a father and daughter who respectively provide unique perspectives on the pandemic--one from the supply line, the other from the front line. This spot is told from the POV of the dad, Chris DeColli. When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Chris volunteered to be 3M’s point person coordinating with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). His mission has been simple and endlessly complicated at once: help direct millions of respirators and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline workers.