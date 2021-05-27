Cancel
Salem, MA

This Local Brewer Sparked a National #MeToo Movement in Craft Beer

By Jessica Bartlett
nbcboston.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrienne Allan, production manager for Notch Brewing in Salem, Massachusetts, recalls setting up the company's new Brighton location when the comments from men started. First, contractors at the job site asked what she was doing there, and if she had credentials. At one point, a man walked past her and, in a high-pitched voice used for babies or dogs, asked where she was going and what she was doing with the equipment she was carrying.

