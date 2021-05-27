This Local Brewer Sparked a National #MeToo Movement in Craft Beer
Brienne Allan, production manager for Notch Brewing in Salem, Massachusetts, recalls setting up the company's new Brighton location when the comments from men started. First, contractors at the job site asked what she was doing there, and if she had credentials. At one point, a man walked past her and, in a high-pitched voice used for babies or dogs, asked where she was going and what she was doing with the equipment she was carrying.www.nbcboston.com