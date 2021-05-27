This Local Brewer Sparked a National #MeToo Movement in Craft Beer

The Greater Boston area includes some communities that have so many restaurants that it can be nearly impossible to decide on just one. Salem is one such spot, as this historic North Shore city has countless dining options within its downtown area and along the water, while also having some neighborhood eateries hidden away outside of the center. And because Salem is in the heart of the North Shore, you’ll find some great seafood along with roast beef sandwiches, the latter of which is a big regional favorite as you head north of Boston.