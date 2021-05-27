Case 3: Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

Dr Stephen Oh discusses risk assessment in patients with essential thrombocythemia. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: When we think about ET [essential thrombocythemia] and risk, much of our consideration would be focused on the risk of thrombosis. For many years, there has been a simple approach to categorizing patients in terms of risk of thrombosis. It’s identical to what has been used historically for polycythemia vera, which is utilizing simply 2 risk factors: age greater than 60 and a previous history of thrombosis. Absence of either of those risk factors would put patients in a low-risk group, and presence of 1 or both of those risk factors would put them in a high-risk group.