Case 3: Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)
Stephen Oh, MD, PhD, reviews the case of a 46-year-old female with essential thrombocythemia. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: Here we have a 46-year-old woman who is diagnosed with ET [essential thrombocythemia] based on incidental findings during a routine examination. The CBC [complete blood count] shows a platelet count of 525,000 per mm3, a hemoglobin of 12.7 g/dL, and white blood cell count of 9.9 per mm3. A bone marrow biopsy is performed that shows proliferation of megakaryocytes with elevated numbers of enlarged and mature-appearing megakaryocytes. There is no increase in reticulin fibrosis. Molecular testing shows a type 1 CALR mutation.www.targetedonc.com