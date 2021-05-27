Cancel
Case 3: Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Oh, MD, PhD, reviews the case of a 46-year-old female with essential thrombocythemia. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: Here we have a 46-year-old woman who is diagnosed with ET [essential thrombocythemia] based on incidental findings during a routine examination. The CBC [complete blood count] shows a platelet count of 525,000 per mm3, a hemoglobin of 12.7 g/dL, and white blood cell count of 9.9 per mm3. A bone marrow biopsy is performed that shows proliferation of megakaryocytes with elevated numbers of enlarged and mature-appearing megakaryocytes. There is no increase in reticulin fibrosis. Molecular testing shows a type 1 CALR mutation.

Health
Science
Diseases & Treatments
Case 3: Risk Assessment in ET

Dr Stephen Oh discusses risk assessment in patients with essential thrombocythemia. Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: When we think about ET [essential thrombocythemia] and risk, much of our consideration would be focused on the risk of thrombosis. For many years, there has been a simple approach to categorizing patients in terms of risk of thrombosis. It’s identical to what has been used historically for polycythemia vera, which is utilizing simply 2 risk factors: age greater than 60 and a previous history of thrombosis. Absence of either of those risk factors would put patients in a low-risk group, and presence of 1 or both of those risk factors would put them in a high-risk group.
Case 3: Front Line Therapy Options in ET

Experts in essential thrombocythemia review first line treatment options. Ruben Mesa, MD: Prithviraj, the guidelines offer 3 options as frontline therapy. As I like to say, there’s both the art and the science of medicine. The guidelines help provide the science. The art is which of the medicines you choose. How do you choose between those frontline options in ET?
e-ECE: Autoantibodies in Pregnancy Tied to Adult-Onset T1DM

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Development of type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) can be predicted by the presence of islet cell (ICAs) and glutamic acid decarboxylase (GADAs) autoantibodies in early pregnancy, according to a study presented May 24 at the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology. Kaisu Luiro, Ph.D.,...
AGA Issues Recommendations for Moderate-to-Severe Crohn Disease

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In clinical practice guidelines from the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) published in the June 1 issue of Gastroenterology, recommendations are presented for the management of moderate-to-severe luminal and fistulizing Crohn disease (CD) in adult outpatients. Joseph D. Feuerstein, M.D., from Beth Israel Deaconess...
Dr. Choueiri on the Efficacy of Post-Nephrectomy, Adjuvant Pembrolizumab in RCC

Toni K. Choueiri, MD, discusses the efficacy of pembrolizumab as a post-nephrectomy adjuvant therapy for patients with renal cell carcinoma from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial. Toni K. Choueiri, MD, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology, director of the Kidney Cancer Center, and senior physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg chair and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses the efficacy of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as a post-nephrectomy adjuvant therapy for patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial (NCT03142334).
Extended Treatment With Darolutamide Well Tolerated, Prolongs Survival in Nonmetastatic CRPC

Darolutamide remained well tolerated with a highly favorable safety profile when combined with androgen deprivation therapy in the treatment of patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Darolutamide remained well tolerated with a highly favorable safety profile when combined with androgen deprivation therapy in patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC),...
Case 3: Molecular Profile and Initiation of Therapy in ET

Ruben Mesa, MD, and panel discuss the role of molecular profile in treatment decision-making. Ruben Mesa, MD: That was a wonderful discussion, Stephen. We’re building. We’ve been chatting all day about polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis. How does ET [essential thrombocythemia] fit into the mix? One of the big differences I see is that this is the only of the 3 that we’ve discussed where the molecular profile is a strong consideration in the current NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines regarding initiation of therapy. There’s a difference between the presence of a JAK2 mutation and the presence of CALR, with MPL being a relatively small percentage. Jamile, how does JAK2 vs CALR impact your treatment decisions in ET?
Cataract Surgeries Down in Those Diagnosed With Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The rate of cataract surgeries is substantially lower among older adults newly diagnosed with Alzheimer disease (AD) compared with their peers without AD, according to a study published online May 14 in Acta Ophthalmologica. Kaisa Hokkinen, from the University of Eastern Finland in...
Disease Activity and Treatment of CLL Impairs Antibody Response to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

According to new research, patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia may have suboptimal antibody-mediated response with COVID-19 vaccination. An investigation found that the antibody-mediated response to the BNT162b2 messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine was impaired by disease activity and treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to research published in Blood.
This daily vitamin is critical to cancer prevention

In a recent study published in Seminars in Cancer Biology, researchers found that a good vitamin D status is beneficial both in cancer prevention and in the prognosis of several cancers. The anti-cancer effects of vitamin D are especially pronounced in the prevention and treatment of colon cancer and blood...
Impaired Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccine Observed in Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

The antibody-mediated response to the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine was “markedly impaired” in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), researchers reported in Blood. BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, is a lipid nanoparticle–encapsulated, mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine encoding the full-length S protein of SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine showed 95% efficacy in preventing symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in a phase 3 trial, but hematology and oncology patients were excluded from this trial.
Prenatal Acetaminophen Exposure May Up Risk for ADHD, Autism

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Prenatal exposure to acetaminophen is associated with higher odds of symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum conditions (ASC), according to a study published online May 28 in the European Journal of Epidemiology. Silvia Alemany, from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health...
The Foundation for the NIH investigates metabolic disease links

The Foundation for the NIH, in collaboration with the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, announced a new partnership to investigate links across serious common diseases. To better understand the molecular basis and discover disease targets and biomarkers, the Accelerating Medicines Partnership for Common Metabolic Diseases will...
Novel SARS-CoV-2 variants partially resistant to infection- and vaccine-induced immunity, study finds

A recent study conducted by a team of scientists in the Netherlands and the USA has revealed that while severely affected hospitalized coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients and vaccinated individuals are capable of neutralizing the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a significant proportion of non-hospitalized patients with less severe COVID-19 remain susceptible to these viral variants.
Genetic base editing shows promise for treatment of sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease is the most common deadly genetic disorder. It results from a mutation that causes normally pliable red blood cells to become brittle and sickle shaped. This leads to pain, organ damage and early death. A team of scientists led by Mitchell J. Weiss, MD, PhD, and Jonathan...
Sotorasib Maintains Durable Clinical Benefit in KRAS p.G12C-Mutant NSCLC

Updated results from the phase 2 CodeBreaK100 trial were presented by Ferdinandos Skoulidis, MD, PhD during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. Updated results from the phase 2 CodeBreaK100 trial (NCT03600883) show that sotorasib (Lumakras) provided continued durable clinical benefit in patients with pretreated KRAS p.G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a presentation given during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1,2.
'Baby' Aspirin As Effective As High-Dose for Heart

May 25, 2021 -- A new study found no difference in the rate of heart attack, stroke, or death between low- or high- dose aspirin in people with heart disease. There was also no difference in the rate of serious bleeding events that required a blood transfusion. This study involved...