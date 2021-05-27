Lyme disease: Interview with a biologist
Dr. Shelley Ball is a biologist and the founder and president of Biosphere Environmental Education, a social enterprise focused on connecting people with nature. Ball has also lived with Lyme disease since 2019. Her new book, Lyme Disease, Ticks and You, tells her story, raising awareness about Lyme and other tick-borne diseases and tick safety. May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, so we sat down with Ball and chatted all things ticks and Lyme—and you, cottagers.cottagelife.com