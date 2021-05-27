Cancel
Lyme disease: Interview with a biologist

By Adenieke Lewis-Gibbs
cottagelife.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Shelley Ball is a biologist and the founder and president of Biosphere Environmental Education, a social enterprise focused on connecting people with nature. Ball has also lived with Lyme disease since 2019. Her new book, Lyme Disease, Ticks and You, tells her story, raising awareness about Lyme and other tick-borne diseases and tick safety. May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, so we sat down with Ball and chatted all things ticks and Lyme—and you, cottagers.

