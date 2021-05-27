Interscope Miami Is Open for Business: How the Label Is Reimagining a Global Approach to Latin Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to Spotlight, where we do a deep dive into the careers of artists, producers, songwriters, and more people making an impact in the Latin music industry. Yendry is a rising star in Latin music born in the DR and raised in Italy, whose art is definitely impacted by both cultures and therefore the reason why her music sounds so different and can’t be put in a box. In our exclusive interview with Yendry for Latido Music by mitú, the “Barrio” singer talked to us about her musical influences, performing for the first time at the Latin AMAs, and more.