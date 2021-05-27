Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Adorable trio of kittens born with total of twelve extra toes

By Megan Baynes
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vum3p_0aDSOvQp00
The polydactyl kittens

A trio of kittens has been born with 12 extra toes after a stray cat living at a retirement complex gave birth to the “very distinctive litter”.

The kittens’ mother, Martha, was a year old when she was spotted on the grounds of Victory Court in Bridgemary. She was fed by residents while attempts were made to locate her owner.

When no-one came forward, she was taken to Cats Protection in Gosport where she gave birth to four kittens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2okS_0aDSOvQp00
Martha’s polydactyl kittens in their bed – 3 wks – please credit Cats Protection

Now just over three weeks old, three of the four tiny cats are polydactyl, meaning ‘many fingered’.

Cats typically have 18 digits, including their dew claws, but the four kittens and their mother, Martha, have 102 digits between them rather than the standard 90.

Kate Stapleford, Gosport Cats Protection branch co-ordinator, said: “Kittens are always a delight, but to have three polydactyl kittens is extremely unusual. I’ve been fortunate in fostering several single cats over the years who have been polydactyl but I’ve certainly not cared for three polydactyl kittens at once before.”

Black-and-white Ernest has five toes on each paw including elongated dew claw ‘thumbs’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRSiN_0aDSOvQp00
Hemingway’s front paw – please credit Cats Protection

His brother Hemingway who is tabby-and-white with a pink nose has six toes on each paw while their tabby-and-white black-nosed sister, Havana, has five toes on each back paw and six toes on each front paw

The kittens were named in honour of Ernest Hemingway, who is said to have been given a six-toed cat named Snow White by a sailor who docked in Key West.

Over 60 polydactyl cats, many of which may descend from Snow White, live at a house and museum on the Florida island which was once the writer’s home.

The charity is encouraging pet owners to neuter their cats, as kittens can become pregnant from four months old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CbIm_0aDSOvQp00
Martha’s paw over the kittens’ paws – please credit Cats Protection

Ms Stapleford added: “Although the kittens are gorgeous and are taking advantage of their extra digits by learning to walk and climb over each other as soon as they can, Martha was a young mum, and pregnancy, especially in stray cats, can have many risks.”

Martha and her kittens will be ready to go to new homes once the kittens are at least nine weeks old.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kittens#Retirement#Stray Cats#Victory Court#Gosport Cats Protection#Pet Owners#Polydactyl#Black And White Ernest#Thumbs#Bridgemary#Honour#Havana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsnewspressnow.com

Pet of the Week: This kitten loves every person she meets!

Meet Tanzie. She‘s a favorite at the shelter. She’s a 10-month-old female cat with a great personality. Tanzie LOVES people and doesn‘t know a stranger. If you take her home she will most definitely be your best friend forever. You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees,...
Petsmaryvilleforum.com

Adorable Animals

Are you ready to gain some happiness in your life? If so, this week’s adorable pet may just do the trick. Bliss is a 6-year-old domestic short hair mix and has been spayed. This 7-pound, friendly kitty doesn’t know a stranger and loves to meet new people. As an indoor cat, Bliss doesn’t nece…
Animalsalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Meet Princess Aria

As an open-access shelter, the AWLA takes in all kinds of animals, including dogs, cats, hamsters...and princesses?!?. Aria may not act like a princess, but we think you'll agree that she certainly looks the part. Whether she's dressed up or feeling casual, this pint-size princess knows all about the finer things in life - napping, snuggling, treats and adorable themed beds!
PetsFairfax Times

Adorable adoptables: Feline Foundation

Cadence is a darling little fluffy girl who had a litter of 5 kittens that have all found their homes. Now it's time for Cadence to enjoy being pampered and taken care of. She's a playful and outgoing kitty that enjoys being with people and right in the middle of things. This girl goes with the flow and any home would be lucky to add her as part of the family!
Petshiltonheadsun.com

Shelter cat assumes role of ‘Dad’ for homeless kitten

Every so often a cat comes to Palmetto Animal League with all the attributes of a doting dad. It’s heartwarming to see these big male cats become father figures for tiny kittens at our Adoption Center. They can often be seen grooming or playing with kittens and teaching them the all-important skill of napping.
Animalstmj4.com

Kitten Season is Here!

For many people, summer means warm temperatures, laying poolside, and family barbecues. For the Humane Animal Welfare Society, summer means welcoming kittens by the hundreds. If you’re looking to adopt, HAWS can help get you started. Joining us today to offer tips on how to prepare for your new kitten is Jen Smieja and Katie Gerls from HAWS. They will also share more information about an upcoming kitten adoption event!
AnimalsThegardenisland.com

Humane society team spares 3 kittens from viral death

LIHU‘E — In April, for the first time ever, the Kaua‘i Humane Society rescued two kittens with panleukopenia — a serious disease that required quick medical attention. KHS’s Animal Programs Manager Alexandria Taogoshi said Pakala was healthy and came into the shelter on April 13 as a stray, unlike Waikoko and Pocket, who came into the shelter on April 21 and were diagnosed a week later with panleukopenia (parvovirus for kittens).
PetsGadsden Times

PET OF THE WEEK: 'Laid back' Sandy seeks a forever home

Sandy is the Humane Society Pet Rescue & Adoption Center's Pet of the Week. Shelter personnel say she's not dog selective, but doesn't care for dog play and is pretty laid back. They say she isn't "cat tested," but doesn't seem to mind her feline neighbors at the shelter. Visit the shelter at 4200 Brooke Ave. to meet her in person and learn more about her. Her adoption fee is $100 and she will be spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccinations. For more information, call 256-442-1347.
Animalsava360.com

These Adorable Puppies Were Born Smart | SciShow News

---------- Support SciShow by becoming a patron on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scishow. Huge thanks go to the following Patreon supporters for helping us keep SciShow free for everyone forever:. Alisa Sherbow, Silas Emrys, Drew Hart. Jeffrey Mckishen, James Knight, Christoph Schwanke, Jacob, Matt Curls, Christopher R Boucher, Eric Jensen, Adam Brainard, Nazara,...
Animalsohmymag.co.uk

Watch this adorable bat devour a banana

Animals never fail to surprise us! A bat melted hearts on the web by devouring a banana while someone filmed. The internet is full of cute videos of animals, some filmed by regular people, others by veterinary services around the world. But what they all have in common is that they show us nature in a way we have never seen it before. An example is this adorable baby bat filmed while eating a banana!
PetsPosted by
Daily Herald

You can't escape the love of cats

The editorial page column in the June 6 Daily Herald about men and cats was sweet and oh-so-true. A neighbor's feral kitten wandering in our yard discovered my husband and fell head over paws in love with him. She followed him whenever he was in our yard. The grey-over-white kitten had excellent instincts, because her four kitten siblings soon were hit and killed just days apart on nearby busy Roberts Road.
Petsthesprucepets.com

The 13 Best Essentials for a New Kitten

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. New kittens are cute, cuddly, and a little (okay, often very) feisty—and bringing one home is one of the best...
Petslovemeow.com

Cat and Her Only Kitten Share Unbreakable Bond - Journey to Their Dream Home Together

A tabby cat and her only kitten have been inseparable since day one. They are so happy to have their dream come true together. Earlier this year, Ashley Morrison, founder of Ashley's Kitten Academy (in Washington), took in a mother and son duo that needed a foster home. The cat mom, Scarlet, was very timid and protective of her only kitten who bears a resemblance to her.