MIDDLETON – Frederick A. Fosdal, age 83, of Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021. Frederick was born in Waukesha, Wis. He graduated from medical school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1964, where he earned his undergraduate degree. In 1980, he became the first psychiatrist to be board certified in forensics in the state of Wisconsin. Fred loved golf, photography, Norwegian ancestry, but most of all his friends and family. He is remembered for his calm, kind and ever-patient demeanor and sense of humor.