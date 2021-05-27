DoorDash and Stephanie Izard join forces to think outside of the room for restaurants

DoorDash and its newly appointed Chief Restaurant Advisor, Stephanie Izard, are giving restaurants and the food community a seat at the table. While the word pivot might have been overused in the past year, some of the best culinary minds have had to adapt. While restaurants were once bustling and overflowing with guests, the reality is that the silence in the room seemed to overwhelm any food that might come out of the kitchen. Now is the time to adjust, re-calibrate and find that pinch of flavor that will make that favorite dish seem even better than before.