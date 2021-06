Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Your dad does a lot for you, and you’d love to show your appreciation for him by getting him something more than great this year. This Father’s Day, gift your dad with something eco-friendly, innovative, multifunctional, minimalistic, or all of the above! We’ve put together a list of 15 gizmos and gadgets that will impress your dad this year, as they’re all items he can use for years to come. Plus, each item is on sale for an additional 20% off when you use the coupon code WELOVEDAD at checkout.