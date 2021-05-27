Cancel
Sarasota County, FL

Find This Nonprofit's 'Broadsides,' or Public Art, Hanging Around Sarasota County

Cover picture for the articlePublic art is all around in Sarasota County. Walk into a bank, laundromat or even public housing and you will likely find a beautiful piece hanging on the walls. To celebrate the centennial year of Sarasota County, the public library system has taken accessible art to the next level, partnering with a new nonprofit called Art in Common Places. The organization, which began in March 2020, hangs art relating to county topics throughout the community and at the Selby Public Library Rotunda. The founders behind the organization are three local women--a visual artist, a poet and a business woman--who believe art belongs to everyone.

