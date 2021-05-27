Cancel
Lawmaking Under Pressure Symposium: Squaring the Circle

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Boyd van Dijk shares his thoughts on Mantilla’s book over at Armed Groups and International Law here. Boyd van Dijk is a McKenzie Fellow at the Melbourne Law School. He received his PhD in History from the European University Institute. His most recent publications have appeared in the American Journal of International Law, Law and History Review, and Past & Present. His forthcoming book, Preparing for War, will be published by Oxford University Press in late 2021. It provides a new revisionist history of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, the most important rules ever formulated for armed conflict.

