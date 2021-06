Below are the graphs for April showing Average Sales Price and Months of Inventory. Prices have risen faster the 1st 3 months of 2021 than they did at the end of 2020, but, there is a slimmer of hope with the angle of the line dipping ever so slightly in April. And, our months of inventory also rose ever so slightly in April. Maybe, just maybe we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel with some of the frenzy we’ve had the past 8-9 months easing off? One month doesn’t make a trend, but we can only hope things slow down so we can get closer to 1.5-2.0 months of inventory. If you are going to pay attention to only one statistic, it is months of inventory since higher inventory = better odds for home buyers.