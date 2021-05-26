ISS Daily Summary Report – 5/26/2021

NASA and other space agencies around the world have been focusing a lot of their attention on Mars as of late. It makes sense, since Mars is the planet most like Earth, and it’s the one planet that, as far as we know, had the best chance of hosting life at some point in its past. Venus, which today is a toxic hellscape with temperatures pushing 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and a thick atmosphere that would choke us out in a heartbeat, is a rocky world like Earth and Mars, but it’s most certainly not compatible with life as we know it. Where did it all go wrong? That’s what NASA wants to find out.