Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

ISS Daily Summary Report – 5/26/2021

By Bill Keeter
NASA
 15 days ago

Astrobee: A crewmember prepared the Astrobee free flyers and the JEM Module for remote video capture and live stream operations. Astrobee is made up of three free-flying, cube-shaped robots which are designed to help scientists and engineers develop and test technologies for use in microgravity to assist astronauts with routine chores and give ground controllers additional eyes and ears on the space station. The autonomous robots, powered by fans and vision-based navigation, perform crew monitoring, sampling, logistics management, and accommodate up to three investigations.

blogs.nasa.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Surface Water#Ground Water#Iss#Data Analysis#Technical Analysis#Video Systems#Iss Daily Summary Report#Dfm#Subsa Ampoule#The Subsa Thermal Chamber#Pilote#Kibo Rpc#Toca#The Toca Wastewater Bag#Wwb#Eclss#Pba#The Microbial Air Sampler#Mas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Water System
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
IndustryPhys.org

'Metasurface' technology could advance Earth science from orbit

Sunlight traveling through the atmosphere becomes polarized in different ways as it is scattered by water vapor, ice, aerosols created by living organisms, dust, and other particulates. Measuring that polarization lets scientists extrapolate what is in the atmosphere, and the next generation of polarimeters for the job could benefit from...
Aerospace & DefenseEarth & Sky

Why NASA sent tiny water bears into space

A new experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS) is studying tardigrades, tiny creatures also known as water bears for their appearance under a microscope. Tardigrades can tolerate the hottest and coldest environments on Earth, and can survive decades without water. The new experiment – called Cell Science-04 – aims to identify the genes involved in water bears’ abiliy to survive and adapt to high-stress environments, including the one astronauts experience in space. NASA said scientists hope the findings can help guide research into protecting humans from the stresses of long-duration space travel.
Pasadena, CAPhys.org

Then there were 3: NASA to collaborate on ESA's new Venus mission

On June 10, 2021, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced the selection of EnVision as its newest medium-class science mission. EnVision will make detailed observations of Venus to understand its history and especially understand the connections between the atmosphere and geologic processes. As a key partner in the mission, NASA provides the synthetic aperture radar, called VenSAR, to make high-resolution measurements of the planet's surface features.
AstronomyScientific American

Ganymede Looks Glorious in New Images from NASA’s Juno Mission

The photos from a historic flyby of our solar system’s largest moon are starting to roll in. On Monday (June 7), NASA’s Juno probe zoomed within just 645 miles (1,038 kilometers) of Jupiter’s enormous satellite Ganymede, which is bigger than the planet Mercury. It was the closest any probe had come to Ganymede since May 2000, when NASA’s Galileo spacecraft got within about 620 miles (1,000 km) of the moon’s icy surface.
AstronomyNASA

See the First Images NASA’s Juno Took As It Sailed by Ganymede

The first two images from NASA Juno’s June 7, 2021, flyby of Jupiter’s giant moon Ganymede have been received on Earth. The photos – one from the Jupiter orbiter’s JunoCam imager and the other from its Stellar Reference Unit star camera – show the surface in remarkable detail, including craters, clearly distinct dark and bright terrain, and long structural features possibly linked to tectonic faults.
Aerospace & Defensehackaday.com

ISS Artificial Gravity Study Shows Promise For Long Duration Spaceflight

The International Space Station is humanity’s most expensive gym membership. Since the earliest days of human spaceflight, it’s been understood that longer trips away from Earth’s gravity can have a detrimental effect on an astronaut’s body. Floating weightless invariably leads to significantly reduced muscle mass in the same way that a patient’s muscles can atrophy if they spend too much time laying in bed. With no gravity to constantly fight against, an astronauts legs, back, and neck muscles will weaken from disuse in as little as a week. While this may not pose an immediate problem during spaceflight, astronauts landing back on Earth in this physically diminished state are at a higher risk of injury.
Sonoma County, CAthecommunityvoice.com

Sportsman's Report ISS viewing from your backyard

One favorite summer night activity is watching the International Space Station (ISS) pass overhead. The correct web page is often hard to find, as with everything on the internet, over the years, parasitic pages are in your face with adverts disguised as what you are really looking for. At times your real search has so many parasite links you are forced to arrow ahead a page or more.
Aerospace & DefenseBGR

NASA is launching two new missions to a ‘lost habitable world’

NASA and other space agencies around the world have been focusing a lot of their attention on Mars as of late. It makes sense, since Mars is the planet most like Earth, and it’s the one planet that, as far as we know, had the best chance of hosting life at some point in its past. Venus, which today is a toxic hellscape with temperatures pushing 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and a thick atmosphere that would choke us out in a heartbeat, is a rocky world like Earth and Mars, but it’s most certainly not compatible with life as we know it. Where did it all go wrong? That’s what NASA wants to find out.
AstronomyEngadget

Curiosity rover offers a rare glimpse of cloudy days on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover just spotted a rarely-seen event on Mars: a cloudy day. The agency has shared images of "shining" clouds (produced by ice crystals reflecting light) that started appearing over the Curiosity site starting in late January. They'd be pedestrian here on Earth, but they're notable for a planet with a very thin atmosphere and have even led to a discovery of their own.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Scientists identify distinctive deep infrasound rumbles of space launches

After their initial blast, space rockets shoot away from the Earth with rumbles in infrasound, soundwaves too low to be heard by human ears that can travel thousands of miles. New research used a system for monitoring nuclear tests to track the infrasound from 1,001 rocket launches. The research identified the distinctive sounds from seven different types of rockets, including the Space Shuttles, Falcon 9 rockets, various Soyuz rockets, the European Space Agency's Ariane 5, Russian Protons and several types of Chinese Long March rockets.
Scienceseti.org

Q1 2021 Activity Report of the SETI Institute

Science, education and outreach opened strong at the SETI Institute in 2021. Our researchers are publishing their work in peer-reviewed journals and sharing breakthroughs in science. They are participating in NASA and international missions. And they are taking the lead in education and science on official committees and strategic planning groups. Our Center for Education selected 30 teachers for the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program and launched the NASA Community College Network to bring NASA subject matter experts, research and educational resources into community college science classrooms. And the Center for Outreach connected our work to the world through virtual public lectures, livestream broadcasts, media outlets worldwide, social media and our radio program and podcast.
AstronomyScience Daily

Scientists discover new exoplanet with an atmosphere ripe for study

An international group of collaborators, including scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and The University of New Mexico, have discovered a new, temperate sub-Neptune sized exoplanet with a 24-day orbital period orbiting a nearby M dwarf star. The recent discovery offers exciting research opportunities thanks to the planet's substantial atmosphere, small star, and how fast the system is moving away from the Earth.
AstronomyInside the Magic

After Crazy Photo, NASA Assures Americans the Death Star Isn’t on Mars

There are times when the galaxy far, far away seems to intersect with real-life here on Earth. From James Gunn and Mark Hamill hilariously threatening to “sue” the U.S. Space Force to scientists discovering a real planet that looks like Tatooine to an actual version of sequel trilogy droid BB-8 being sent to the moon, Star Wars sometimes doesn’t feel like pure science fiction.
ScienceSpace.com

Scientists 3D-print human liver tissue in a lab, win top prizes in NASA challenge

Scientists have successfully grown liver tissue capable of functioning for 30 days in the lab as part of NASA's Vascular Tissue Challenge. In 2016, NASA put forth this competition to find teams that could "create thick, vascularized human organ tissue in an in-vitro environment to advance research and benefit medicine on long-duration missions and on Earth," according to an agency challenge description. Today (June 9), the agency announced not one, but two winners of the challenge.
ScienceEurekAlert

Novel SERS sensor helps to detect aldehyde gases

Prof. HUANG Qing's group from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) developed a surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) gas sensor to detect aldehyde with high sensitivity and selectivity, which provided a new detection method for studying the adsorption of gas molecules on porous materials. The relevant research results have been published in Analytical Chemistry.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Liquid Water On Exomoons Of Free-floating Planets

Illustration of a planet floating freely through the universe with a moon that can store water. | © Tommaso Grassi / LMU. The moons of planets that have no parent star can possess an atmosphere and retain liquid water. Astrophysicists at LMU have calculated that such systems could harbor sufficient water to make life possible - and sustain it.
Astronomybioengineer.org

Scientists create unique instrument to probe the most extreme matter on Earth

Laser-produced high energy density plasmas, akin to those found in stars, nuclear explosions, and the core of giant planets, may be the most extreme state of matter created on Earth. Now scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), building on nearly a decade of collaboration with the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), have designed a novel X-ray crystal spectrometer to provide high-resolution measurements of a challenging feature of NIF-produced HED plasmas.