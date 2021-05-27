Start your engines… the full cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6
Ahead of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 – airing on Paramount+ on June 24 in the US – the full line-up of competing queens has been revealed. The All Stars spin-off sees Ru inviting back past contestants who narrowly missed out on victory in Ru Paul’s Drag Race, but launched hugely successful drag careers off the back of the show. In the past, beloved queens like Chad Michaels (runner-up in Season 4) Alaska (runner-up, Season 5) and Trixie Mattel (6th place, Season 7) returned to All Stars for well-deserved redemption.www.timeout.com