Case 3: Molecular Profile and Initiation of Therapy in ET
Ruben Mesa, MD, and panel discuss the role of molecular profile in treatment decision-making. Ruben Mesa, MD: That was a wonderful discussion, Stephen. We're building. We've been chatting all day about polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis. How does ET [essential thrombocythemia] fit into the mix? One of the big differences I see is that this is the only of the 3 that we've discussed where the molecular profile is a strong consideration in the current NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines regarding initiation of therapy. There's a difference between the presence of a JAK2 mutation and the presence of CALR, with MPL being a relatively small percentage. Jamile, how does JAK2 vs CALR impact your treatment decisions in ET?