The Acer Swift X signals a new kind of RTX gaming laptop
In addition to announcing slightly bonkers Nintendo 3DS laptops today, Acer have also unveiled their new super-slim Swift X laptop. Until now, Acer's Swift line-up have been decidedly everyday laptops, offering ultraportable convenience in a thin and light form factor. The new Swift X still does that in spades, weighing just 1.39kg and measuring 17.9mm thick. Except this time, Acer have crammed an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU inside it, giving this super slim laptop some proper gaming credentials.www.rockpapershotgun.com