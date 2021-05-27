Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The Acer Swift X signals a new kind of RTX gaming laptop

By Katharine Castle
rockpapershotgun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to announcing slightly bonkers Nintendo 3DS laptops today, Acer have also unveiled their new super-slim Swift X laptop. Until now, Acer's Swift line-up have been decidedly everyday laptops, offering ultraportable convenience in a thin and light form factor. The new Swift X still does that in spades, weighing just 1.39kg and measuring 17.9mm thick. Except this time, Acer have crammed an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU inside it, giving this super slim laptop some proper gaming credentials.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laptops#Acer Swift#Intel Core#Ips#Hx#Tb#300cd M2#Vesa#Triton#Gpu#Gaming Laptop#Ssd Storage#Chassis#Entry Level Models#Battery Life#Refreshed Versions#Per Key Rgb Lighting#Offering Hdr#Ram#Nintendo 3ds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
CES
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
RTX
News Break
AMD
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Computerstechadvisor.com

Acer's new Triton 500 SE is a 16in laptop that handles AAA games & TPS reports

There’s a 3-zone RGB backlit keyboard, but that’s the only obvious flourish – the idea is that this is a machine that wouldn’t look too out of place in an office or a coffee shop. If anything, the problem is that Acer has gone too far – I'd be the last person to miss the gamer aesthetic, but I’d love to see one or two more touches to help elevate this from drab office gear.
Computerseteknix.com

Gigabyte Launches New Ryzen-powered Gaming Laptops

Hot on the release of the new generation of AERO creator and AORUS professional gaming laptops equipped with the GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs, the world-leading PC brand, GIGABYTE is proud to unveil the all-new mid-range gaming laptop series: GIGABYTE GAMING laptops. Introducing two models, the A5 and A7 laptops made for multitasking. Beyond gaming, the A7 laptop is GIGABYTE’s first mid-end gaming laptop equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000H series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs.
AdvocacyLiliputing

Acer Aspire Vero is a laptop made with post-consumer recycled plastic

Acer has announced a number of steps the company is taking to step up its sustainable business practices. That includes a goal of using 100-percent renewable energy by 2035 and reducing its overall carbon footprint across products. As one small step, the company is introducing its first laptop made with...
TravelPosted by
SlashGear

Acer’s latest TravelMate P6 and Swift X ultrabooks are made for travel

Acer has introduced its new TravelMate P6 ultrabook models, including a flexible version with a 360-degree hinge. As well, the company is back with the Swift X, an ultraportable laptop packing AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics. These laptops, which are designed for professionals who need to work while traveling, are joined by a new 5G mobile router.
Computerswepc.com

New Acer Predator Triton And Helios Gaming Laptops Revealed

Acer have just released news of their latest gaming laptops in the Acer Predator range: the Predator Triton 500 SE Notebook and the Predator Helios 500 Notebook. As per their ‘Notebook’ designation these laptops are aiming to be slimline enough to compete with Razer’s best, whilst also coming with the latest most powerful 30 series GPUs.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Acer’s SpatialLabs is glasses-free 3D in a prototype laptop

Acer wants to bring stereoscopic 3D to laptops, with a new SpatialLabs display that promises to float graphics right out of a laptop’s screen without demanding you wear special glasses to see them. The system instead combines a switchable lenticular lens screen with an eye-tracking camera, all fitted into a prototype ConceptD notebook.
Computerstechadvisor.com

Acer is bringing stereoscopic 3D back - into a laptop display

Instead, the company’s new SpatialLabs 3D tech is destined for its ConceptD line, a series of products designed specifically for professional creatives. In this case, the target market is product designers, architects, and 3D modelers for videogames and animation, all of whom would now be able to assess their work in 3D in real-time.
ComputersTechRadar

Hands on: Acer Swift X review

The Acer Swift X looks to be a budget-friendly laptop that brings some serious power to a no-frills laptop chassis. It might be bland with some large bezels, but if you just want something that gets the job done, the Acer Swift X should probably be on your list. Two-minute...
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Acer's new 42.5-inch 4K Predator CG437K S may be the ultimate gaming monitor

Acer has announced three new high-end gaming monitors. All support HDR and the latest display technologies. All three will be released between summer 2021 and later this fall. If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, you'll want to check out Acer's latest in is Predator gaming line. The company just announced three new displays ranging from a simple 28-inch 155Hz on up to a massive 42.5-inch 4K UHD with HDMI 2.1, which is big enough to be used for console gaming.
ComputersTom's Guide

Acer just reinvented the 3D laptop with this new prototype

Today Acer unveiled a smorgasbord of new laptops and monitors, including an exciting new SpatialLabs Stereoscopic 3D laptop prototype designed to promote the company's new SpatialLabs initiative. The SpatialLabs prototype is especially intriguing because it's an Acer ConceptD notebook modified to afford users the option of switching between 2D and...
ElectronicsT3.com

Acer brings glasses-free 3D display to its ConceptD laptop

During Acer’s global product launch yesterday, the company show off SpatialLabs, its new technology to bring stereoscopic glasses-free 3D experience to its displays. Designed for 3D rending, rather than movies or games, it uses a stereo camera set to track your head and eyes to create the effect. While 3D...
ComputersPocket-lint.com

Acer Swift X initial review: Enter the fast lane

(Pocket-lint) - Acer is entering the fast lane with its Swift line, by introducing the discreet looking Swift X - but it packs a punch, as it includes discrete graphics in the form of Nvidia's RTX 3050 or 3050Ti under the hood. It's not the first time we've seen Acer...
Computersreviewgeek.com

Repairability and Sustainability Drive Acer’s New Aspire Vero Laptop

Along with its new gaming and “lifestyle” laptops, Acer is debuting the Aspire Vero, a 15-inch laptop with keycaps and a chassis made from 50% post-consumer plastic. More impressively, Acer says that the Aspire Vero is easy to open up for repairs and has upgradeable storage and memory. Most eco-friendly...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Acer's new TravelMate P6 laptops are built for durability and security

Acer announced the TravelMate Spin P6 and TravelMate P6 laptops today. Both laptops are built for creators and feature 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors. The TravelMate P6 (starting at $1,300) and the TravelMate Spin P6 (starting at $1,399) will be available in December. Acer announced new members of its...