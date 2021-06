Investing vs. Trading – Different Goals and Risk. I am a long-term investor and hence prefer buy-and-hold investing vs. trading. It works for me since I do not have the time to continuously monitor positions and the market to be a trader. But it is also my mindset that makes me focus on investing vs. trading. Investing is like running a marathon. There is a lot of preparation, and it is a long-term race. The goal is to build wealth over an extended period of time. Trading is more short-term oriented and focuses on the ups and down of the market. During the COVID-19 pandemic trading has become increasingly popular. The goal is to make a profit quickly but there is much more risk. Both approaches are widely followed, and in the debate between investing vs. trading your choice often depends on your tolerance for risk and personal preference.