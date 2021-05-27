Cancel
Cobra Kai Season 4 Features Terry Silver's Return

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released a quick Season 4 teaser for Cobra Kai, along with the announcement that Thomas Ian Griffith will be returning as The Karate Kid III antagonist Terry Silver--ending speculation and predictions to this effect since the Season 3 finale. The season doesn't yet have a release date, but this news definitely gives fans a lot to look forward to.

