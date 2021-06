In reply to Larry Lang's letter to the editor of May 12, a paraphrase of William Shakespeare fits the situation. "Me thinks you protest to much." I do not understand why any loyal American would not want the absolute securest elections possible. Why would anyone not want every hint of impropriety examined and put to rest? The "60" cases you cite, were not. As I see it, they were never allowed an airing in open court. A single judge and not a jury of peers decided each case. This along with the Democrats never ending objections to any sort of audit and or recount only adds to my questioning of the supposed outcome of the election.