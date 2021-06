Vault of Glass is arguably the best raid from the Destiny franchise, and its return is a balm that the community needs. The previous season, Season of the Chosen, marked a significant turning point for Bungie. The pacing was incredible, the quests were balanced, and the storyline was impactful and meaningful in a way that many players were craving. Season of the Splicer is also on track for continuing on that positive trajectory, but how the highly desired transmog feature was implemented has the community divided. Bringing back Vault of Glass couldn't have come at a more perfect time, offering an exciting experience for new players and a feeling of coming home for seasoned veterans.